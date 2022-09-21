My View: When colleges are judged on athletics, not academics

UB recently lost another game on yet another last-second Hail Mary pass. My son the sportscaster sent a text from the Midwest.

“Too bad about UB.”

He doesn’t know the half of it.

When one attends professional conferences, fellow attendees usually inquire about one’s alma mater. I‘d proudly respond, “The State University of New York at Buffalo, the jewel in the crown of the SUNY system.” Their eyes would usually drop, and they’d mumble something about UB being “a good academic school.”

Alas, universities are still often judged by their football and basketball teams. If this keeps up, Harvard and Yale will be shipping their endowments and libraries to Alabama and Ohio State.

At one conference, I was hobnobbing with educators from a number of major seats of learning. After what I thought I was an enlightening conversation, a professor asked where I went to school.

“UB … SUNY … Jewel … crown …” I mumbled.

“Uh, well, UB’s a good academic school. And where are you currently teaching?”

“The University of Wisconsin – Green Bay.”

He abruptly cut off the conversation, walked away, and shouted to no one in particular, “I can’t believe I wasted my time talking to someone who works at a hyphenate. They don’t even have a football team!”

Yes, Virginia, UW – Green Bay doesn’t even have football team.

Since then, I’ve learned how to handle such situations. I no longer attend national conferences.

My ex-wife attended the University of Minnesota. I once asked her why she, the only girl from Green Bay who gets cold in the winter, chose to go to Ski-U-Mah, the only place in the contiguous 48 states that gets colder than Green Bay. She replied, “When you grow up in Wisconsin, Minnesota seems exotic.”

Years ago, her alma mater suffered a cheating scandal. Members of its basketball team were caught having their papers and exams written and taken by their tutors. Although my wife had nothing to do with it, for years thereafter, she remained ashamed. When asked where she went to college, she would take a deep breath, gather up all her strength, and tell them, “Wisconsin.”

Such behavior even extends to life outside the yellowing ivory towers. When I was in law school, I used to be an unpaid special projects clerk for the late Edmund Maxwell, U.S. magistrate for the Western District of New York. Even the learned magistrate judged fledgling barristers on the aforementioned basis. I recall one young man who appeared before Maxwell for the first time.

“Where’d you go to school, son?”

“The University of Chicago.”

“Is that an accredited school?”

“Oh, yes.”

“Chicago. Chicago … Is that a suburb of South Bend?”

For those too smart to follow college football, Notre Dame is located in South Bend, Ind.

In "Horsefeathers," Groucho Marx played a college president. In his inaugural address, he tells those assembled his school could no longer afford both a college and a football program. “So starting Monday, we tear down the college.”

UB has long had a parking problem, although a former UB president once responded, “UB doesn’t have a parking problem. UB has a walking problem.”

After UB’s recent Hail Mary debacle, it might be a good idea to tear down the stadium for more parking.