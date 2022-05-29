My View: When 'be careful' is all that comes to mind

After the initial shock, my next reaction to hearing about the horrific act in the Tops Market on May 14 was to call my daughter, son-in-law, and new grandson to tell them to “Be careful.”

“Be careful” – a somewhat futile attempt by a father to warn them against the evil acts of people who care nothing about the value of life but only about skin color and stereotypes.

I should clarify that my daughter is Caucasian and son-in-law African American. As a father, I can’t help but try to protect my family.

I need to take a moment to say my son-in-law is a wonderful father and good man. I am reluctant to mention this, as it may sound like I am praising him despite the color of his skin. He is a kind, intelligent husband and doting father. I understand my daughter’s love for him.

My daughter is a compassionate, intelligent young woman. And my grandson is a smiling, curly-haired boy just learning to walk who was born during the pandemic.

How will my daughter and son-in-law explain this kind of hate to him in the future?

Is there anything we can do better to avoid violence against our families?

What could those people have done to be “more careful”?

Must we warn people not to go shopping in the middle of a perfect day? That they and their families might be devastated by a self-proclaimed racist who cold-heartedly plans to drive three hours to punish them after unashamedly stating his viewpoints, supported by extremist groups, on the internet? He acted as if he was playing a video game with no emotion.

There are no set solutions. Only more questions and fears, even the fear of retribution to my family for writing this in a newspaper. It’s exactly what this terrorist intended. Shake up the world, leave an ugly mark and make people afraid to enjoy their everyday lives. But this needs to be said to honor the memory of the families who are suffering today and for the rest of their lives. I know I can never feel what they are feeling. I admit that, and I apologize for even thinking of myself at all when they suffer so.

Finally, what can we all do to “be more careful”? Unfortunately, as a father, English professor, American, I struggle to search for effective words to combat the spread of demeaning internet language and racist rhetoric.

Instead, I feel sadness, anger, fear and confusion. A friend told me that my problem is I am trying to explain all this in a rational manner, and it was simply not a rational act.

That is not enough for me. I am writing this to speak out simply because I am standing and still can. It is right. And the twisted ones who support the shooter’s views are just as responsible for leaving this stain on our world.

I want to conclude on a more positive note, however: I don’t want our situation to sound helpless. There are agencies in the government, communications and health care fields that can be improved to make this less likely to happen, safeguards put in place, obvious signs we can see and hear sooner.

I respectfully stop there as I refuse to argue politics when these devastated families, I’m sure, feel they have heard all these promises before.

No, we can never make the irrational rational. Perhaps the most immediate actions we can offer are a well-tuned ear, a sharper eye, or a kind “be careful” greeting to a neighbor, friend, or child who is trying to make a tiny bit of sense of all this horror but can’t find any sensible words to do so.