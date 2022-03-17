My View: When algorithms don’t add up

Algorithms are getting bad press lately, appearing in headlines with adjectives like dangerous, toxic and sinister.
Algorithms are not new; the concept was described by the 9th century Persian mathematician Al-Khwarizmi from whose name the word was derived. An algorithm is a sequence of small steps that, when executed, solve a larger problem. A recipe is an algorithm, as is the method for doing long division that we learned in fourth grade.
Facebook platforms use algorithms to create psychological models of their users by analyzing their browsing activity. When the user enters a query and asks the browser’s search algorithm to find relevant websites, the search algorithm uses the psychological model as well as the query to locate and prioritize its suggestions.
Facebook has been accused of giving priority to websites that the algorithm predicts will increase the user’s “engagement” (meaning more clicks and more profits) even if the site is known to contain misinformation, hate or extreme views.
My problem with these algorithms is the disconnect between their model of me and my own self-image. Algorithms that direct telemarketers and spam email have evidently determined that I am in the market for emergency rescue buttons, memory pills and reverse mortgages. While I picture myself in a glacier-fed stream, the algorithm sees me in a walk-in bathtub. I prefer to think of myself as a spry, self-sufficient, deep-minded, and sometimes contrarian individual. My wife will vouch for the contrarian part; for the rest, I offer the story of an algorithm that got me wrong.
All rooms in my freshman dorm at college were doubles. Evidently there was an algorithm for assigning rooms because every pair of students that shared a room had the same major. My roommate Bob and I were engineers, as were Gus and Van on one side and Watt and Mack on the other. Across the hall were economics majors Dan and Don.
If the goal was that roommates would have common interests, the results were mixed. Mack and Watt discovered a mutual interest in carousing, but the algorithm failed to notice that Don was a crewcut farm boy who joined ROTC, while Dan was a city kid who founded a leftist campus newspaper and whose parents’ idea of a family vacation was a trip to D.C. to march in a protest rally. After graduating, Don joined the army and Dan was jailed for burning his draft card.
As the year progressed, it dawned on me that there was more to the room assignment algorithm than matching majors. Van was dismissed at midterm, while his roommate Gus made the dean’s list. Watt flunked out at the end of the fall term, Mack could party and still earn decent grades.
My roommate Bob sailed through advanced courses while I struggled with introductory ones. It couldn’t be chance; the algorithm must have estimated each student’s likelihood of academic success and paired each at-risk individual with a blue-chip roommate. It was also obvious that in our room Bob was not the dummy, which left only one other candidate.
The room assignment algorithm accurately predicted my struggles, but I had the last laugh. It failed to factor in a stubborn streak (again, my wife can vouch). I hung on and eventually nudged my a GPA a few hundredths north of C level and graduated with the blue-chippers.
Bob (Ph.D.) became an aeronautical engineer for Lockheed. Gus (Ph.D.) is director of nuclear engineering at UMass. Mack was founder and CEO of a Park Avenue financial consulting firm, and I had a long career teaching college students how to design, develop and debug computer algorithms.