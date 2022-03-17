My View: When algorithms don’t add up

Algorithms are getting bad press lately, appearing in headlines with adjectives like dangerous, toxic and sinister.

Algorithms are not new; the concept was described by the 9th century Persian mathematician Al-Khwarizmi from whose name the word was derived. An algorithm is a sequence of small steps that, when executed, solve a larger problem. A recipe is an algorithm, as is the method for doing long division that we learned in fourth grade.

Facebook platforms use algorithms to create psychological models of their users by analyzing their browsing activity. When the user enters a query and asks the browser’s search algorithm to find relevant websites, the search algorithm uses the psychological model as well as the query to locate and prioritize its suggestions.

Facebook has been accused of giving priority to websites that the algorithm predicts will increase the user’s “engagement” (meaning more clicks and more profits) even if the site is known to contain misinformation, hate or extreme views.