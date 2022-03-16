My View: Whatever happened to the Class of '69?

I had faked it all to try and desperately become a part of the large gathering, all carrying on as though they knew what they were doing. As it turned out, I didn’t and was only fooling myself, trying too hard to be something I wasn’t. But suddenly that didn’t matter.

In a couple of weeks I’d be on my own upon graduation, forever and far away from the so-called “in crowd” and that was the first step of the next chapter of my life. Hopefully I would overcome who and what I may have come off as back in high school and labels would no longer exist.

Except for a very few of these fellow graduates I’ve run into in passing over all these years, I have not seen any of these former kids who are now senior citizens at age 70, if they are still blessed to be alive.

More each year I see classmates passing away and only then learn from reading their obituaries what they did with their lives. I never went on to attend any of the reunions because I pretty much would have felt like a stranger in a strange land and I wouldn’t have begun to know how to approach these people. There were, of course, those I’d always wished I’d gotten to know, but never did, as fate would have it. Some of them, too, have passed on.