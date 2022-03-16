My View: Whatever happened to the Class of '69?

It wasn’t easy in high school always being labeled the quiet and shy one, along with being an underachiever academically as well as athletically.
It seemed it was high achievement in academic studies and on the playing fields that offered the perks of genuine acceptance, respect, recognition and popularity.
I felt like an obscure figure in the shadows, like a chorus member in an Elizabethan drama and always on the outside looking in. In a class of more than 600, I was far from being part of the “in crowd.” I was acknowledged by a select few kids who took the time and made the effort to care about who I was. Otherwise there were those who seemed somehow, perhaps unconsciously, indifferent toward my existence.
It’s been more than 50 years now since I graduated from Niagara Falls High School, class of 1969. It seems like only yesterday it was Class Day and I struggled to fit in with a large group that June 3 morning, partying at Whirlpool State Park, getting sloshed with the best and the worst of them, my fellow graduates.
And then that wild and crazy, somewhat blurry evening at the Fran Lounge, doing it all over again. Alcohol was still foreign to me except on this day in which foolishly I indulged myself with drinking peppermint schnapps till I basically couldn’t see straight and by the time I made it home was, in the words of John Wayne, “sicker than a dog.”
I had faked it all to try and desperately become a part of the large gathering, all carrying on as though they knew what they were doing. As it turned out, I didn’t and was only fooling myself, trying too hard to be something I wasn’t. But suddenly that didn’t matter.
In a couple of weeks I’d be on my own upon graduation, forever and far away from the so-called “in crowd” and that was the first step of the next chapter of my life. Hopefully I would overcome who and what I may have come off as back in high school and labels would no longer exist.
Except for a very few of these fellow graduates I’ve run into in passing over all these years, I have not seen any of these former kids who are now senior citizens at age 70, if they are still blessed to be alive.
More each year I see classmates passing away and only then learn from reading their obituaries what they did with their lives. I never went on to attend any of the reunions because I pretty much would have felt like a stranger in a strange land and I wouldn’t have begun to know how to approach these people. There were, of course, those I’d always wished I’d gotten to know, but never did, as fate would have it. Some of them, too, have passed on.
Recently, in paging through my yearbook, I saw some autographed remarks that forever stand out.
“This is your time now to shine. Go show the world what you’ve got.”
“Know without a doubt you were made for great things.”
“When you’re rich and famous as a writer, I’ll say I know that person.”
This column comes 52 years too late perhaps to say thanks to those who fully accepted and recognized me as a real person. But I wanted to wish ever so well those individuals, wherever they might be, that did. Thanks for the good memories.