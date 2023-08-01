Buffalo is known as the City of Good Neighbors, and my experiences prove that to be true.

One of the first occasions I remember was years ago, when my tire blew out at 6:30 a.m. on my way to work – and this was before cellphones. I had no way to call for help or to tell work I was going to be late. Within minutes, men working nearby came out and changed my tire without me even having to ask.

Another time I received help happened when I was coming home from work. It was winter and I was going, admittedly, too fast for the road conditions. I spun out of control and landed in a ditch. I got out, wearing heels and no coat, when a couple of men appeared in a truck. They said not a single word to me and just kind of shook their heads (possibly in disgust) as they towed me out and went back to the house or farm they mysteriously came out of. I guess I wasn’t the first or last fool they pulled out of that ditch on Jennings Road. They were gruff, but kind.

This past winter had snowfalls that were beyond what my snowblower could handle. My neighbor came over and used his equipment to get through the deep, heavy snow left by the plow. Another neighbor knocked on the door letting me know he shoveled out the exhaust pipe on the side of my house so I wouldn’t be in danger of carbon monoxide poisoning. Evidently snow was so packed that he needed to use a screwdriver to dig it out.

Regularly, my neighbors kindly bring in my garbage cans and take my dog out when I am working late.

What prompted me to think about the kindness of strangers happened one afternoon when I went to Chestnut Ridge to take my dog for a walk. It was a beautiful day, and I planned on a quick hike around the loop and figured I wouldn’t need to bring anything but my key fob. Not far from the parking lot, I had to stop and clean up after my dog, so I tucked the fob in my waistband and continued on. It was maybe a half mile before I realized I lost the key fob. At first I wasn’t worried, figuring I’d find it quickly. I didn’t.

I walked back and forth, looking for the fob as my dog got increasingly hot and was panting heavily. I asked people if they’d seen it, all said no, but most said they’d keep an eye out, and one person offered me their phone. The problem was, I no longer remember anyone’s cellphone number, and without my own phone, I couldn’t even call for an Uber. The walk home, I realized, would be tortuous because of how far away I live, and I realized I’d have to carry the dog a good part of the way.

I wondered whether I should try to throw myself on someone’s mercy, if I could even work up the nerve, and hoped if someone found my fob they wouldn’t steal my car. I thought that if I had found someone’s key fob I would try to locate their car in the lot and put their keys in it. I walked to my car, which was still there, and as soon as I realized the door was unlocked I spotted my fob on the front seat. There was no note, so I did not have the opportunity to call and thank the person who returned my fob, allowing me to get home safely.

Buffalo truly is The City of Good Neighbors.