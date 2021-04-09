My View: What the world needs now is more poetry

We all know exactly where we were last March when we were told we shouldn’t venture into the world freely, shouldn’t go back to work, shouldn’t shake hands or hug someone, shouldn’t take for granted an everyday event like a poetry reading.
Now we are at the one-year mark; I’m tempted to scratch off a year from the calendar of my life and just say forget it. Instead, on my 68th birthday, I decided to look back at the major life-affirming events that have happened.
While the pandemic probably encouraged me to retire as an Erie Community College professor a little sooner than I intended, I did so around Christmastime. As a poet, I dove head first into creating a new poetry book. I also spent hours reading, painting and listening to opera.
Past students came out of the blur of the pandemic to assure me I had made a difference in their lives. I also redefined the term true friend. Poetry and poetry friends have sustained me.
The high point of the pandemic for me: the birth of my first grandson. Unfortunately, I have not held him in my arms, but I see him and talk to him via Zoom. He is the most uplifting and heartwarming poem one can imagine.
Like many in these times, I have had very little human contact. Sometimes I wonder if that will ever occur again. I have my faithful basset/beagle mix, who makes me laugh and walk and puts up with me when I try out a new phrase or play loud music. He doesn’t speak, but as friends have warned me: if he does, it may be time to worry.
I have one major regret about language in this strange time: hateful speech has sprouted up around us as if it were the norm. It is NOT the natural way of things. Many feel the need to advertise their hate with signs, flags, hats, internet insults and distortions. Some people spew words they should have the awareness to hold in.
Some have lost their sense of the poetic. Some will criticize this for being too lyrical or soft, as if compassion and introspection were weaknesses. Thinking in poetic terms is not a weakness, but a way to transcend how ugly words can seem sometimes and how to remain loyal to meaningful word choice.
I wish for this, once the vaccines kick in: that my grandson grows up in a world that has learned something from this last year’s lessons. I wish for people to be more tolerant of our differences, or at least curb them, not release hate because they have been duped into thinking that it’s their right to do harm. Random words hurt; well-thought-out words can heal.
If there is a main point to be made here, I’ll go back to childhood when we were taught: Think before you speak. The ability to control oneself and one’s speech is what separates us from animals. My suggestion? Close Pandora’s box and open a book of verse.
I wish to wake up with a renewed poetic outlook: to read rhyme to my grandson, to spend quality time with a handful of friends who accept me and all I had to relearn this past year, including the healing potential of words.