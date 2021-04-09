My View: What the world needs now is more poetry

We all know exactly where we were last March when we were told we shouldn’t venture into the world freely, shouldn’t go back to work, shouldn’t shake hands or hug someone, shouldn’t take for granted an everyday event like a poetry reading.

Now we are at the one-year mark; I’m tempted to scratch off a year from the calendar of my life and just say forget it. Instead, on my 68th birthday, I decided to look back at the major life-affirming events that have happened.

While the pandemic probably encouraged me to retire as an Erie Community College professor a little sooner than I intended, I did so around Christmastime. As a poet, I dove head first into creating a new poetry book. I also spent hours reading, painting and listening to opera.

Past students came out of the blur of the pandemic to assure me I had made a difference in their lives. I also redefined the term true friend. Poetry and poetry friends have sustained me.

The high point of the pandemic for me: the birth of my first grandson. Unfortunately, I have not held him in my arms, but I see him and talk to him via Zoom. He is the most uplifting and heartwarming poem one can imagine.