My View: What’s cooking? A boomer finds serenity in kitchen

And now to that other pejorative label, “woman’s work.”

There was a time when women were limited to tending the home fires, especially the one that cooked the family dinner. WWII brought changes as women entered the workforce to replace husbands who were off fighting. The baby boom generation amplified the trend as women, enjoying the new sexual freedoms that modern birth control methods offered, gained a greater voice in the question of whether and when to have children. Married women put down their aprons, walked out of the kitchen and flooded the workforce, leaving Dad with a decision: order a pizza or starve?

Cut to today, when we men and our working wives have joined the ranks of the retired, and husbands still face the same question: Who’s cooking dinner?

And, lest we forget, cooking is long considered to be a noble profession, with most renowned chefs being – guess what? – men.

But I digress.

I speak only for myself, but I’ve come to find that time spent in the kitchen can be a joy. And this bit of role reversal seems to be spreading as many of my retired male brethren are taking responsibility for making the evening meal.