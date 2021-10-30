My View: What’s cooking? A boomer finds serenity in kitchen

“Hey boomer, what’s cookin’?”
If, like me, you are a male born between 1946 and 1966, this greeting classifies as an insult. Maybe even a double-slam, declaring as it does that, not only am I over the hill, I’m also wearing an apron, doing what used to be termed “woman’s work.” To that second charge I’ll plead guilty, given that I’ve long been the cook of this house.
Let’s, as the pundits say, unpack this salutation.
“Boomer,” short for “baby boomer,” acquired a negative connotation from a sense among younger generations that the cohort born after WWII failed to deliver on its idealistic promises to create a better – i.e., more peaceful, more equitable and more livable – world. Their indictment is wrong on two counts.
First, by most measures, America is a much better place now than it was before we boomers came of age. Reduced poverty, cleaner air and water, civil rights expanded to include race, gender and sexual orientation, technological advances that expanded entertainment and communication options, all came to pass during our reign. (Climate change, of course, is a big exception, but the forces that led to this crisis were in place long before my generation arrived.)
Second, one can’t lump 75 million people together based simply on an accident of birth and assume that all of us embrace the same values. For every love child who ran away in the late 1960s to join the psychedelic circus, 10,000 others stayed home, finished school, got married and settled down. For every anti-war protester marching in the streets, another young man or woman volunteered or willingly accepted Uncle Sam’s invitation to serve their country. Simply put, all baby boomers are not the same.
And now to that other pejorative label, “woman’s work.”
There was a time when women were limited to tending the home fires, especially the one that cooked the family dinner. WWII brought changes as women entered the workforce to replace husbands who were off fighting. The baby boom generation amplified the trend as women, enjoying the new sexual freedoms that modern birth control methods offered, gained a greater voice in the question of whether and when to have children. Married women put down their aprons, walked out of the kitchen and flooded the workforce, leaving Dad with a decision: order a pizza or starve?
Cut to today, when we men and our working wives have joined the ranks of the retired, and husbands still face the same question: Who’s cooking dinner?
And, lest we forget, cooking is long considered to be a noble profession, with most renowned chefs being – guess what? – men.
But I digress.
I speak only for myself, but I’ve come to find that time spent in the kitchen can be a joy. And this bit of role reversal seems to be spreading as many of my retired male brethren are taking responsibility for making the evening meal.
There is a Zen belief that only by being fully present in the task at hand, no matter how mundane, can one become fully alive and in touch with our true nature. If we perform a task as simple as peeling a carrot with an attitude that it is unworthy of our time, then how much pleasure can we take in it? But by staying present in the moment, these tasks and hours spent in the kitchen become a gift. And when they result in a meal my spouse is grateful to receive, the gift is doubled.