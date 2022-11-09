My View: What it meant to do 12 and 20 in Vietnam

As Veterans Day approaches this year, I think of all the veterans who have passed before their time. As an 18-year-old graduate of Bishop Timon High School in 1966 I wasn’t thinking of what to do. I wasn’t interested in college, so my alternatives were few as a war raged on in Southeast Asia half a world away. Once out of high school, we had a year to make a decision, either join or be drafted during a time of war.

Many people back then referred to it as a conflict. I can tell you as one who was on the ground in Vietnam, it was a war. I joined the U.S. Marine Corps in October 1967 as a teenager, a young 19-year-old who had no idea what I was getting into. By April 1, yes April Fool's Day, I was experiencing my first day in country with boots on the ground.

That day was at Red Beach north of DaNang. As I walked from the plane that flew me in, I heard sirens like an air raid. All of us new guys ran with everyone else to nearby bunkers and dove in headfirst. Next came my first assault with many, many more to come over the next year. We were told afterward that almost a weekly assault was a common occurrence.

As we huddled in a sandbag bunker, we heard explosions that we would never forget. We were hearing rockets and mortar fire relentlessly for about 15 minutes, but it felt much longer. Mortars and rockets were very different in flight and damage, but both were deadly with direct hits. The Red Beach base was renamed Rocket City by the time I rotated home 12 months and 20 days later.

That was a special benefit only Marines received for joining – the extra 20 days in country. All other branches did 12 months and home; we did 12 months plus 20 days. And you did the whole 12 and 20. My first day in country was April 1 and I wasn’t pulled from the field till April 21.

When I landed in Buffalo in uniform, I was met by my girlfriend and my parents, but not one other person recognized me for my service. As we walked through the airport lobby, not one person said welcome home Marine or thank you for your service. I didn’t think much of it at the time, because I was so happy to be home with my loved ones.

But over the years so many other vets have related the same story. Some were verbally abused and called baby killers. This was a sad time back in the ''60s and 70s and so many people are not even aware it happened. That may be why Vietnam vets have such a strong bond. They served with courage and pride when their country called.

So as we celebrate Veterans Day this week, let’s remember all the veterans who survived combat as teenagers and came home to die over the last 30 and 40 years. Many of these men and women have succumbed to the poisonous herbicide “Agent Orange.” Our country dropped this toxin from planes to clear jungles and foliage to help our warriors seek and destroy the enemy.

We witnessed planes dropping this deadly toxin never thinking it would kill us 40 to 50 years later. This Veterans Day, celebrate for all the surviving vets from all our previous wars, as well as the “conflict.” If you know a veteran or see one proudly wearing a baseball cap with the name of his branch on it, welcome him home – especially the Nam vets who were shunned when they rotated home and never received a real welcome.

To all veterans, thank you for your sacrifice and your service.