I’m not sure when I started feeling old. Was it when our medicine cabinet started filling up with prescriptions? Or when I first needed to adjust my belt buckle a few rungs up? Or, perhaps, when my wife spotted gray hairs in the back of my head a few weeks ago?

I joke around with her that we are now middle-aged. She scoffs at me thinking that’s something you say when you’re in your 60s. I want to respond back, “Is the average life expectancy 120?”

When I’ve run this by friends who are the same age as us, their response is inevitably the same. Middle-aged? Who? Us? As if I was giving them bad news.

Growing up in the '80s, the TV show “thirtysomething” signaled a far away adulthood I could hardly imagine for myself. Now 30-something feels as far away as my teenage life. In demographic categories, I am only a decade or so away from retirement age. The AARP has been sending me mailings the last few years. At first I thought it was a mistake, but now I realize it was a recruitment tool.

Nearing my 50th birthday, it feels like I have lived long enough to have witnessed history. The Challenger explosion, the fall of the Berlin Wall, 9/11, and, most recently, the Covid pandemic, are not just part of general history, they are part of my personal history as well.

My kids who are Gen-Z often laugh and remind me of how old I’ve gotten. While I do not feel that different than I did when I was their age, having a pair of teenagers at home is a good indicator that I am no longer one myself.

In truth, I don’t think of old age as a mark of shame. For me it is a mark of arrival. It’s something I’ve earned. I am appreciative of the many blessings I’ve encountered along the way. And the hardships as well. Resilience is built through struggle, not through success. I am most grateful for the small section of this immense universe I’ve been able to carve out for myself – for family, friendships, and for the general drive to make a difference in the lives of others.

Old age is less about an actual age milestone anyway, and more about an emotional mindset. I have seen 100-year-olds as youthful as kids, and I’ve seen people in their 20s and 30s who already seem aged. Genetics, constitution and life circumstances are more important factors than the birthdate listed on your driver’s license.

Americans, I’ve noticed, live life as if death does not exist. We think in decades and not individual months or years. This represents a form of optimism that perhaps is the secret to our national success story, but it clouds the reality that all living beings must come to grips with: our lives are, in fact, finite. Someday God, or whatever deity or lack of deity you imagine, will come calling.

I, personally, am not afraid of that day. I strive each day to move the needle of my life just a little further, without ever expecting to arrive at a final destination. In the old Jewish teaching text from the Mishnah called The Ethics of Our Fathers, the first century rabbi Tarfon reminds us, “It is not up to us to complete the task, neither are we free to desist from it.”

This November, when I officially turn a half a century, I will happily blow out a cake full of candles, excited to get started on the next half of my life – wherever it will lead.