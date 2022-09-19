My View: Western New York is lucky to have so many farmers markets

Fall is approaching, and now is the perfect time to visit your favorite farmers market. Farmers markets provide the freshest produce, artisan baked goods, jams and even beer or wine; they also connect us to growers, producers and each other.

This time of year is prime market season, so there’s still a pretty good chance of finding the best tasting tomato yet.

Many people may not realize that Western New York is chock full of great farmers markets, but a recent study ranked Buffalo as the 39th best city in the nation for farmers markets.

I see these markets as jewels in our neighborhoods, and there are five key facts that keep me coming back each week.

1. Farm market food is fresh. It was probably picked seven to 10 days after the produce you find in stores and it lasts longer in your refrigerator. The number of miles it has traveled is a fraction compared to the mileage behind most food we buy in supermarkets.

When I see someone carrying a flat of blueberries, I wonder: maybe I need a flat as well? Even if I buy too much, I’m not as worried about having to throw out what I can’t use right away.

2. There is incredible variety. The sheer diversity in vegetable and fruit variations is staggering, and it’s not something we see in regular grocery markets. This variety often sparks inspiration in the kitchen, not to mention beauty. We think of beets as red, but beets can be yellow, orange, white, purple and even striped. Carrots come in almost as many hues.

It supports family and local farms. These types of local markets contribute over $9 billion to the national farm market economy.

And in Buffalo, we have over 20 small local urban farms selling in various neighborhoods and 38 markets throughout the region.

3. This type of shopping brings us back to our roots – buying from neighbors in our communities. Many have the added bonus of offering SNAP and FreshConnect Checks programs as well as Double Up Bucks to help with access for our senior, economically challenged and veteran populations.

4. Seasonal treats prevail, including apple cider doughnuts, pop-up pizza stands and croissants. The creativity is mesmerizing. These specialty food stands always have the longest lines, I might add – up to 20 people at a time! Fortunately, people and dog-watching are captivating enough to shorten long waits.

5. Shopping at markets is more social. We love to bring our dogs and our kids to markets! We listen to music and we exchange lots of food ideas, stories and recipes.

The extra activities are numerous, including borrowing library books from the Bookmobile and listening to local musicians.

And have you met Trooper, the SPCA’s 160-pound mastiff, at the Kenmore Market? He will steal your heart. Or did you happen to see the release of the Monarch butterflies at the Bidwell Market? Or have you watched how honey bees make honey?

As author Michael Pollan once wrote, “Eating is a political act.” Well, so is shopping. Supporting the people who grow and make our food is one way to be a great citizen and show your Buffalo pride, so get out there.

You still have time this season to find the perfect tomato.