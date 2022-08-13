My View: Western New York can be a playground

Did you realize that Buffalo and the rest of Western New York present an exciting array of fun activities for children of all ages? I came to Buffalo 62 years ago to attend Buffalo State College and met my husband, Dan, a Buffalo native, at the college. We have lived in Western New York ever since. Our children enjoyed the many activities the area had to offer 50-plus years ago, including our many museums, camping and playing in the parks and visiting Niagara Falls numerous times.

Now that our children are grown, through, we haven’t had occasion to frequent child-oriented venues for years. Recently, our niece and nephew visited from out of state with their children, aged 5, 8 and 10. As I was exploring places to entertain them, I began to realize how many more options there are now – a real treasure trove.

Everyone loved cruising through Locks 34 and 35 on the Lockport Locks and Erie Canal Cruises. Did you know there is an exercise trail, with stations suitable for children, along the canal just east of there? Along the same trail, through a grove of 40 different species of trees, the Lockport Library has created a StoryWalk. Every two weeks pages of a different book are displayed on story boards along the walk. Our young companions loved “The Pout-Pout Fish,” which was displayed that week.

Olcott Beach has been child-friendly for many years. A large playground has been added in Krull Park with places to climb, slide and splash. The park also has shelters and grills, where we enjoyed toasting marshmallows for s’mores. The Olcott Carousel Park still offers 25 cent rides on its large, beautifully restored carousel, as well as 25 cent games and other rides. A highlight of our day there was the lifeguarded sandy beach along Lake Ontario, where building sand castles and roads for trucks was especially enjoyable.

Niagara Falls never disappoints. We all stayed mostly dry under our bright blue ponchos while riding the Maid of the Mist – so close to the falls! Our guests were fascinated by the raw power of the thundering water. So, we drove just down the road to the Niagara Power Vista where the New York Power Authority has interesting, child-friendly interactive exhibits covering two floors. We all “rode” through the power grid complete with water spray, wind and bumpy clouds along the way. Our 5-year-old wanted to go on that ride again.

One of our favorite activities is one of Buffalo’s newest. Every child must visit the Ralph Wilson Children’s Museum – Explore and More. It features an exciting four floors of child-led play in the heart of Canalside for a very reasonable price.

Across from the museum is the sailing ship, The Spirit of Buffalo, which offers a Pirate Cruise. This was very entertaining for the children, who spent over an hour playing pirate games, singing pirate songs and watching the sails unfurl, while the adults enjoyed the scenery of the inner harbor and adult beverages, if they wished.

The Buffalo Heritage Carousel, also found at Canalside, is the former Spillman Carousel, manufactured in 1924 in North Tonawanda and then brought back to Western New York to be restored near where it was created. It is now powered by the sun, and has been enhanced with Buffalo themed panels. One dollar is the price for anyone who wishes to ride the colorful horses and other animals.

It must be obvious how far I am from my childhood, but I haven’t had this much fun playing in Western New York for years.