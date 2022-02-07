My View: West Side melting pot forges Buffalo’s future

Little did I realize that the resettlement of refugees and immigrants to the West Side of Buffalo was going to reawaken so many memories of my childhood and adolescence.
Growing up in North Buffalo during the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s was like a dream. Social media and video games did not exist, and long hours were spent at Shoshone Park. When we felt really adventurous, we would ride our bikes past the city line, through Kenmore and Tonawanda and, eventually, to the Grand Island bridges.
Once we circled Beaver Island, we would retrace our journey back to North Buffalo. Our parents never needed to worry about where we were. As many readers, I’m sure, can attest, if you wanted to call a girl back then you stretched the cord on the wall phone as far as it would go and talked in hushed tones in a dark hallway. It was a glorious time.
My dad was a first-generation Italian. You can find my grandfather’s name, Joseph Messana Lauria, in the logbook on Ellis Island. After shipping back to Europe to fight in World War I, my grandfather returned to the United States, eventually settling on the West Side of Buffalo as a blacksmith. His craft eventually led him to start Lauria Collision, which fixed countless cars, cabs and National Fuel trucks over its 73-year existence. My dad and his brother Joe eventually took “the shop” over and my brothers, my sister and I toiled there, as well, for many summers during high school and college.
Little did I know then that I would be working four blocks away from the site of the shop 45 years later.
My good fortune in life continued as I graduated from Georgetown University and from Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. After completing my residency at the old Children’s Hospital on Bryant Street, I started work as a pediatrician at Western New York Pediatrics in Orchard Park, where I would serve for the next 33 years. It is a wonderful place filled with dedicated doctors, nurse practitioners and nurses. I was lucky to work there. But sensing the need to do something different and the Lord’s call, I began to practice at Jericho Road Community Health Center, exactly four blocks from my dad’s shop on Niagara Street.
Jericho Road is hard to describe without seeming to engage in hyperbole. Words like “amazing” and “incredible” just aren’t good enough. Dedicated staff selflessly serve refugees and immigrants from Burma, Nepal, Congo, Sudan, Eritrea, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Bangladesh and now Afghanistan.
The West Side is now truly a melting pot. Give yourself a treat and drive down Grant or West Ferry Street sometime on a sunny afternoon. Or better yet, walk past School 45 on Auburn Street at lunchtime while the kids are at play. As my brother Tommy once remarked, “It looks like a postcard for UNICEF.” We can learn a lot by watching them. Skin color means nothing.
Myself, I am filled with nostalgia almost daily as I meet the parents of these remarkable kids. They remind me so much of my own parents – blue collar, very hard working, devoted and extremely family oriented. They often take the jobs that nobody else wants – food packing, assembly lines, restaurant workers and hotel maintenance. They want their kids to do so much better.
The kids are smart and extremely clever. Buffalo is going to be in a much better place in 20 years when these kids become adults. They are going to be transformative. It behooves Buffalo and all of us to make sure they are well-educated and that the not so hidden scourge of the West Side – lead pipes – are finally eradicated.
I hope my good fortune continues and I am still around to see it.