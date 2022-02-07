My View: West Side melting pot forges Buffalo’s future

Little did I realize that the resettlement of refugees and immigrants to the West Side of Buffalo was going to reawaken so many memories of my childhood and adolescence.

Growing up in North Buffalo during the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s was like a dream. Social media and video games did not exist, and long hours were spent at Shoshone Park. When we felt really adventurous, we would ride our bikes past the city line, through Kenmore and Tonawanda and, eventually, to the Grand Island bridges.

Once we circled Beaver Island, we would retrace our journey back to North Buffalo. Our parents never needed to worry about where we were. As many readers, I’m sure, can attest, if you wanted to call a girl back then you stretched the cord on the wall phone as far as it would go and talked in hushed tones in a dark hallway. It was a glorious time.