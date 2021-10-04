My View: Were the good old days really all that?

My folks had an icebox. I remember it as being much smaller than today's refrigerators, and almost half of it was an empty chamber into which was inserted a large block of straw-covered ice that was delivered to our house via a horse-drawn wagon. Of course, the ice melted and the water-filled tray had to be emptied often. Today I have a large refrigerator with an equally large freezer that I must clean, but rarely have to defrost.

Our carpets were not wall-to-wall and were usually cleaned with a hand-managed carpet sweeper. To give it a really good cleaning, my mother would sprinkle it with salt before sweeping it, or carry it out to the clothesline in the backyard and give it a good beating. In addition, the exposed floors surrounding the rug would have to be washed and waxed regularly. I need not remind you how easy it is to care for both today.