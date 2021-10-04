My View: Were the good old days really all that?

I’m sure all of us have at one time or another closed our eyes and repeated the adage, “Ah, the good old days.“ And, of course, there are a number of pleasant things to remember from the past, most especially the innocence of those times.
We never worried about a key since we never locked the doors to our house, and we could walk down our tree-lined streets at night with no fear. Fathers earned a living, mothers stayed home with their children and children played outside until the street lights came on.
There is, however, a flip side to those memories.
In the really old days, we cooked our food and heated our homes with campfires, eventually upgrading to fireplaces and/or potbelly wood stoves. Then, as time moved on, we rejoiced in the luxury of having central heat. The heat in this case was provided by a furnace in the basement that had to continually be fed coal.
I remember the truck coming to our house and inserting a shaft through our small rectangular cellar window. The coal was released and tumbled down the shaft onto our cellar floor. More often than not, it was the father’s job to feed the furnace, which was a hungry beast, and offered uneven heat in return. I didn’t know anyone who had central air conditioning, but then, I didn’t know the Vanderbilts or their ilk, so I really can’t say if it was available. Today I have both heat and air, regulated with the touch of a button.
My folks had an icebox. I remember it as being much smaller than today's refrigerators, and almost half of it was an empty chamber into which was inserted a large block of straw-covered ice that was delivered to our house via a horse-drawn wagon. Of course, the ice melted and the water-filled tray had to be emptied often. Today I have a large refrigerator with an equally large freezer that I must clean, but rarely have to defrost.
Our carpets were not wall-to-wall and were usually cleaned with a hand-managed carpet sweeper. To give it a really good cleaning, my mother would sprinkle it with salt before sweeping it, or carry it out to the clothesline in the backyard and give it a good beating. In addition, the exposed floors surrounding the rug would have to be washed and waxed regularly. I need not remind you how easy it is to care for both today.
We had moved on from hand washing our clothes to the more modern electric washing machine. You filled the tub with soapy water and washed two or three loads of clothing, with the washed items then being put through a wringer to rid them of excess water. Now it was time to drain the tub and fill it twice with clear water for the rinse cycles, again each item being put through a wringer. Then you took the laundry outside to hang on a clothesline and prayed for no rain. Today I put a load in the washing machine and forget about it till it’s ready for the dryer. Wash day used to be a big deal; today it’s a blip.