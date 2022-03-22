My View: We're not all equal, and so much the better

I would like to take this opportunity to question the veracity of the old adage “All Men Are Created Equal.” Well, first things first: I’m guessing the Men in this saying actually refer to mankind, which, believe It or not, includes us females. (Note: We don’t even rate an honorable mention?)
Putting that slight grudge aside, let’s get on with my main point: As far as I’m concerned, all men are not created equal. First, there is the appearance we project. Some of us are born just naturally beautiful/handsome. Most of us aren’t. And as unfair as that is, the truth of the matter is, being born good-looking gives you a head start over those that aren’t. I know it’s not fair, but it’s a truth that’s been proven over and over again.
And then there is the matter of brain power. How many of you understand Einstein’s theory of relativity? Yeah, right … me neither. However, I can play a decent hand of bridge, and enjoy and understand a novel I’m reading, while there are some that can’t – another example of inequality.
Some of us are born with natural abilities in certain fields. I could practice until I was blue in the face and never become a pro at baseball, football, archery, bowling … well, the list goes on … and on. But for those select few, doing one of these things is as easy as falling off a log, and that’s another thing I couldn’t do with any form of grace.
I think, to be more accurate, it might be better to say “All Men Have The Right To Attain Equality In Whatever Field They Most Desire.” OK, granted, it’s too long for a slogan. But there is no reason why we can’t all strive to improve ourselves in whatever interests us the most.
I will never be a gourmet cook. All I could do when I married at the age of 19 was fry an egg. A Julia Childs I will never be, but my family survived decades of my meals, and I’ve even received a compliment or two along the way.
I love to dance and have received some lovely reviews from some of the gentlemen I’ve had to pleasure to dance with, but an Ann Miller I will never be.
I’ve sold many paintings and pastels I created, but a Rembrandt I will never be.
I play the piano, but a ... well, need I go on? There is always someone who is better than I am.
In other words, I’m not equal to any one of them. My only consolation is that, if examined closely, there might be something I can do better than they can, again nullifying the “All Men Are Created Equal” adage.
No, we are not all created equal, but that is what makes the world go round. How boring and unproductive it would be if we all excelled in the same field.
I watch figure skating on TV with mouth agape since I’m one of those who ice skates in an oval rink, holding on to the rails with ankles caved in. I will never be their equal, but somehow I’ve survived all these decades in spite of that.
I use the above illustration as just one example of the inequality of life, disproving once more the old adage. There are millions more, but there’s a limit on word count for this article. You can supply your own list if you like.
All Men Are Created Equal? Hah, bah and humbug. No, all men (and women) are not created equal … and I say vive la différence!