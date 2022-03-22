My View: We're not all equal, and so much the better

I think, to be more accurate, it might be better to say “All Men Have The Right To Attain Equality In Whatever Field They Most Desire.” OK, granted, it’s too long for a slogan. But there is no reason why we can’t all strive to improve ourselves in whatever interests us the most.

I will never be a gourmet cook. All I could do when I married at the age of 19 was fry an egg. A Julia Childs I will never be, but my family survived decades of my meals, and I’ve even received a compliment or two along the way.

I love to dance and have received some lovely reviews from some of the gentlemen I’ve had to pleasure to dance with, but an Ann Miller I will never be.

I’ve sold many paintings and pastels I created, but a Rembrandt I will never be.

I play the piano, but a ... well, need I go on? There is always someone who is better than I am.

In other words, I’m not equal to any one of them. My only consolation is that, if examined closely, there might be something I can do better than they can, again nullifying the “All Men Are Created Equal” adage.