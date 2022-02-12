My View: Weighing risks, rewards of a 50-year high school reunion

Just to be clear, this is for the Mounties from Mount St. Joseph Academy (MSJA), whose 1908 building on Main Street is now part of that great educational amoeba across the street, Canisius College, which has subsumed much of what was my old neighborhood.
So not the Mounties of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police – I’m pretty sure there were no Canadians in my class, though we did have a couple of equestriennes – or the Mounties from Mount St. Mary or Mount Mercy, those institutions still thriving, to their great credit.
Not for them, but for my Mounties, specifically the MSJA Class of 1972. Yes, we graduated 50 years ago. Some of us are talking reunion – should we do it or not? Last time we got together was in celebration of 20 years. Three decades on and well into a pandemic, so much has changed. Should we risk it, and not just in fear of the vagaries of a virus? Should we risk showing our much older faces? Exposing disappointment and dreams derailed – we were a generation with such high hopes, nurtured by nuns who encouraged us to experiment, and inspired us to excel. Perhaps it’s best to just thumb through our fading yearbook and remember that bright, bold promise of youth.
After all, it's harder to organize a major reunion when your school is defunct. The Sisters of Saint Joseph – the order of nuns who presided over us – are still around, but no school building to meet in, no office with archives to mine. We look in old yearbooks and try to locate classmates with whom we’ve lost touch.
Some moved away, a few have died. Many changed their names, matrimonially. I didn’t – not anticipating any reunion-invitation sleuthing; just my choice. For the record, I’ve been married to the same man for nearly 43 years. He didn’t change his name either.
But this is about a high school reunion, a story that is just about to begin, if we can get our act together. We started high school in 1968, a maelstrom of social change. Nuns, post-Vatican II, were doffing their medieval habits, and reverting to baptismal names. So Sister Peter Eymard became Sister Bea Manzella, and by the time we graduated, our principal.
We admired out-of-habit art teacher Sister Adrienne Polacci, in her cool long vests and wide belts. By the time we were sophomores, school uniforms were jettisoned. That felt like a loss, at the time and in retrospect. Something to be said for not having to agonize over what to wear, too often the bane of a high schooler’s existence. Besides which we had the most fashionable uniforms of any school in town – black shirtwaist dresses accented with white collars and cuffs. Kind of couture. It should be noted that the Sisters of St. Joseph originated in France, a country that knows something about style.
Fifty years is a long time in so many contexts – a long time to be married, a long time to wait … a long time since we were those other people, those fresh-faced, long-haired, blue eye-shadowed, miniskirted (once we got out of uniforms) fledgling women fiercely facing the wide world ahead of us. What would become of us?