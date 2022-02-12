My View: Weighing risks, rewards of a 50-year high school reunion

Just to be clear, this is for the Mounties from Mount St. Joseph Academy (MSJA), whose 1908 building on Main Street is now part of that great educational amoeba across the street, Canisius College, which has subsumed much of what was my old neighborhood.

So not the Mounties of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police – I’m pretty sure there were no Canadians in my class, though we did have a couple of equestriennes – or the Mounties from Mount St. Mary or Mount Mercy, those institutions still thriving, to their great credit.

Not for them, but for my Mounties, specifically the MSJA Class of 1972. Yes, we graduated 50 years ago. Some of us are talking reunion – should we do it or not? Last time we got together was in celebration of 20 years. Three decades on and well into a pandemic, so much has changed. Should we risk it, and not just in fear of the vagaries of a virus? Should we risk showing our much older faces? Exposing disappointment and dreams derailed – we were a generation with such high hopes, nurtured by nuns who encouraged us to experiment, and inspired us to excel. Perhaps it’s best to just thumb through our fading yearbook and remember that bright, bold promise of youth.