My View: We shouldn't try to hide feelings of depression

It’s a difficult topic to share but depression hides within many of us. The thing is, do we let it rule our life or do we learn to live with it?

I’m 69 years old, but at 44 I got a call from my brother telling me Kurt, their 25-year-old son, was killed in a car accident. I still hear my brother’s voice. Two months later, while setting up for a food show, my nephew Chuck, aged 29, dropped dead right in front of me of a defective heart valve. I can still see him falling.

I see our son at 16 years old kneeling in front of the caskets of his two best buddies in the world. The guys he was going to spend the rest of his life with. How is it possible to explain and overcome the sudden loss of these two young men?

Depression is so very hard to detect, especially in the ones closest to you. People hide it in their day-to-day activities and you’d never know unless you ask probing questions, and then really listen. Even so, they may smile and never tip their hand on how they’re feeling. I know I covered up my depression by burying myself in business, spending time with my family and playing golf, but that ugly depression demon is always lurking.

When you think of these mass shootings taking place – and now even in our hometown – we all wonder: Why? When you dig deep enough for the truth, you’ll find depression, which is really mental illness. However, who wants to admit that there’s a problem and ask for help?

In the news, it was reported that the alleged shooter was a loner and made threats about committing suicide and possibly hurting others. Do you think he may have been a little depressed? So, who steps up to save him or do we just pray he saves himself?

I personally was picked on in school, so how did I make it through? Having the greatest parents, I reached out to Mom and Dad. They went straight to the principal of the school and told them this had to stop, and it did. However, the way things were handled in the ‘60s is much different from the way things are handled today. Why, though?

Today it seems like our children are afraid to tell anyone anything. “I don’t want to get my friend in trouble or I don’t want the bully to come after me.” Teachers also have a difficult time figuring out what to do so they don’t get sued. Not to mention what Covid-19-related depression did to our youth over the past three years.

It’s difficult for all of us. We now talk a lot about “If you see something, say something,” but are we doing it? Don’t be the person that says after the fact, “I knew something wasn’t quite right with him. I should have told someone. If only I would have sat down and talked to him and listened to his story, maybe this never would have happened.”

Who knows who we could save just by speaking up and getting involved?

Bottom line: Don’t be embarrassed to reach out to your mom and dad, brother or sister, close friend, a teacher or a professional. Let’s help each other by actually talking to each other.

We’ll never forget our past sadness, but we can learn to live with it by knowing we’re not the only one going through it and by getting the help we need.