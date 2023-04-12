One of my favorite childhood memories is playing games. Before we moved out to the “country,” I have vivid recollections of the neighborhood kids gathering in our front yard to play games like Hide-and-Go-Seek, Mother May I and What Time is it Mr. Fox. We would run around in our worn-out sneakers as long as possible. Ah, I can almost smell the air when the grass got wet as night trickled in, and everybody was summoned back inside.

As I got older, I recall wanting so badly to be able to play cards with the adults at family gatherings. Once I became a teenager, I finally secured my seat at the kitchen table. Some of the best times were at my aunt and uncle’s house. Most often, we’d have a big group and would spend hours there playing cards as we munched on snacks and laughed all night. It never mattered whether I won or lost; I just loved being with the grown-ups.

I miss those carefree days when winning didn’t matter much to me. Somewhere along the way, I became competitive. It may have been high school athletics that did it, especially with an individualized sport like running.

I was often only competing with my own time, but I continuously had a goal of beating it and found myself disappointed when I came up short. Perhaps it was the feeling of accomplishment I sought. Maybe it was the accolades by my coach and teammates when my participation helped score points.

Or it could have just been in my blood. My dad will deny the fact to this very day, but he dislikes very much when he loses.

When I met my now-husband, I was pleased to learn that he also enjoyed this pastime. We spent many evenings with my parents or his parents, sometimes all together, digging out the great ones like Dominoes, Pictionary and Trivia Pursuit. Years ago, our core group of friends began rotating houses to hold game nights, and though some of the players have come and gone, we continue these experiences today. How fun is that? (It’s so much fun!)

Once we became parents and our daughters were old enough, Candy Land, Trouble and Uno became our weekend excitement. As they grew, so did our choices of games when it came time to decide which ones to grab off our shelves.

It only makes sense that this love of ours – whether it be board games, billiards, or corn hole – has passed down to our girls. In fact, even though one daughter has moved out and the other has a million things on her plate, we still find time on Sundays to continue this tradition.

But we do see the writing on the wall – my husband and I. We recognize that life will get even crazier for our kids, and we will eventually find a time when it’s just the two of us. To be completely truthful, we already have.

But lucky for us, there are many two-player games just an online order away. I spent hours researching which ones fit our parameters and purchased several last summer. We’ve pulled them out while camping and when we find ourselves with a quiet night at home. I’ll admit that it’s not the same, but I’m becoming OK with this next chapter in our lives.

And the competitiveness? Yeah, that’s still a thing, unfortunately. When I get dealt an unfair hand and someone has the right and the left bower (yes, Euchre), I have been known to get a tad angry.

But I’m working on it. And we’re still having fun. Honest.