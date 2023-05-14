Is social media the best way for us to learn?

In a world beset by tragedies, including wars, poverty, battles over immigration and a polarized political culture – and as we pray for our lost Buffalonians on the anniversary of an East Side massacre – it seems we need real community more than ever.

I’m not on any social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Tic Toc. I use my iPhone for emails and texting, but my first impulse is to dial the person’s number and speak to them live. Sadly, it seems like many of us, especially our youth, are absorbed by social media and missing out on the human interactions many of us grew up with.

As parents, are we really questioning, listening and getting involved with our youth on a daily basis? When the media digs deep enough into these horrific stories, most times they involve people struggling with depression/mental illness. Our children are burying themselves in the internet watching and reading stories about some of the darkest things in our country. Online it’s all fun and games and no one is worried about what they see, say or do. It’s freewheeling with little or any repercussion to their actions. I blame many of our problems today on our lack of real communication.

When I was growing up, families got together for family dinners and even invited neighbors over. We got involved and reported possible problems in the neighborhood. We weren’t told to mind our own business and certainly weren’t sued for curbing a potential problem. Neighbors thanked us for saying something because they knew we cared about each other. We knew all of our neighbors then, but today?

We played baseball and football every day outside, even in bad weather! We were out of the house from dawn till dusk because our parents knew we were safe. The thought of us being kidnapped never crossed their mind. We rarely sat inside playing video games. I think pong was the only video game I played, which did increase my hand and eye coordination.

When we had tryouts for little league baseball, not everyone made the team. That taught us to practice harder, so we made it the next time. If we stole a pack of gum out of the drugstore, our parents grounded us for a week. They took us back to that store to pay for the gum and apologize to the owner. Not over the phone – in person, face to face. We never did it again, and learned respect for other people and their property.

Now I read stories where people take up to $900 worth of stuff and don’t even get a slap on the hand.

So, what’s the solution? Get off our computers and spend more family time. Go next door and meet your new neighbor and welcome them. Let’s just talk to each other, without electronics. Throw a football or baseball with your grandchildren and ask them what they learned in school this week.

Think about how you can be a better person for your wife and children. Making the effort to ask questions and listen to each other brings us closer together and helps us to a better understanding.

There’s definitely a lot of sadness in the world. Let’s all get reacquainted by having a good old heart-to-heart discussion.

Let’s show our politicians that we can work together and create a better future.