My View: We dads don't need much for Father's Day

Mother’s Day is now a faint distance in the rearview mirror. Those wonderful tributes to all mothers are etched our collective memories. The flowers are now dead and thrown away. The Mother’s Day brunch has long been consumed, those Hallmark cards are now archived in that special drawer. The Day at the Spa is long gone. It is now time for the second parental honoring season, Father’s Day. The gift suggestions have come a long way since neckties and golf balls.

Father’s Day advertisements are again showing up on TV and newspapers. I wrote last year on the “must-have” Father’s Day gifts being hawked to their children. Tools, paint, ladders and any other work-related items seem to be the suggested gifts of choice. Not much has changed. Barbecue grills are a must-have for dear old dad. All those proposed gifts seem to spell one thing for dads, work! Who are these people making these suggestions? They clearly are not fathers. Are there any gifts to pamper dads?

I’m making some proposals for Father’s Day. Stop calling them gifts for “Dads and Grads.” We’re tired of having to share the gift suggestions with graduates. We dads are not even listed first. It’s “Grads and Dads”! Heck if weren’t for dads there would be no grads.

Many gifts are technology related. Computers, iPads, televisions and anything tech related are pitched. I’m not sure if my adult children would even know what technology items I need or want. The array of tools, paints, ladders, garden hoses, lawn equipment and barbeque grills? As I said, they all spell work. It’s supposed to be day of doting on us.

Flowers are out. Even the florists know that we don’t want flowers. Florists save their advertising dollars for a different celebration. A day at the spa with some pampering? I don’t think so, It doesn’t seem too masculine to me. Maybe today’s younger fathers might just like it. I saw one ad promoting special grooming items for the men of your life. Razors, brushes, lotions and powders included. I am not sure about this one.

A day at the spa? When my wife returns from her Mother’s Day gift at the spa she has an aroma that is very fruity and flowery, clearly a feminine scent. A spa treatment like that for dear old dad? I’ll pass. A mani/pedi? I think the pedicurist would need a high speed grinder and wire cutters to work around my feet and toes. A possibility here!

Father’s Day brunch would turn out to something that includes make-it-yourself omelets with all the breakfast trimmings. That is an interesting option, but I know what would happen, I’d wind up paying the bill. So let’s forget that; Father’s Day shouldn’t cost me.

Some stores are promoting steaks and various other culinary grilling options. It seems that Dad is in charge of the grill. However, if grilling steaks would bring the family together that day, I think that might work.

Now let me make a few other suggestions that I would personally like. All my family together at my house for the day would be great. Then I wouldn’t mind doing grilling those nice steaks with a few trimmings. A nice bottle of bourbon would be great, but don’t spend too much money. Ever frugal we fathers can be.

At the end of the day it’s not about the gifts. We fathers want our families together around the grill with me cooking, along with a cold beer and a shot of good “hooch.”

And that’s about all we want. Oh, and a bag of charcoal would be nice.

Happy Father’s Day, guys!