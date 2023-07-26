I was recently invited to attend a 5-year-old’s T-ball game. My husband and I packed up our chairs, some bottled water and off we went. Little did we know we were in for the time of our lives!

We arrived about 10 minutes before tee-off. The league is co-ed, with 4- and 5-year-olds; no one is taller than 3 feet. The kids are paired up and start playing “catch.” Well if that’s what you want to call it, but it looks more like playing fetch with your dog – someone throws it and the other person runs after it. One girl threw it to her boy partner, but the boy saw a plane, yelled to look up and got hit in the head. He ran to pick up the ball, not the least bit fazed. Not one kid is able to catch a ball or throw it straight but nobody cares – neither the kids nor the parents in the packed stands.

Picture a game with no umpires, no real rules and no parents arguing about anything. Glory days!

Here’s a quick overview of the first inning. Everybody bats. They get five underhand pitches from a dad who is not more than 4 feet away and will probably need to see his chiropractor in the morning from bending down and “placing” each pitch. If they miss all five, they bring out the tee, which holds the ball stationary to make sure the player can hit it. Not one hit ball gets past the pitcher’s mound. When the ball does get hit, the fielders descend upon it all at once, like piranhas. Whoever gets the ball flings it in any direction. If it goes anywhere near first base, everyone screams – mainly the spectators.

If and when the kids hit the ball, even if it goes an inch, everyone yells, “Great hit, run!” Sometimes they run to one base, sometimes they run around all of them. Sometimes they stop between bases and just stand still. No one gets an out, everybody bats, everybody scores and nobody keeps score. It’s a win-win for all.

Did I mention that the helmets are bigger than the kids? One inning they wear their gloves on their right hands, the next on their left hands, and their pink bats match their pink socks. They stand on the plate to bat, swing at the ball before it’s pitched, and most of them are switch hitters because they forget which side of the home base to stand on. Some kids face the backstop and have to be turned around. The kids in the field are looking at the sky, waving to relatives, twirling around and really have no idea what’s going on. But they don’t care – they are having a great time.

All the parents are hands-on in the field, making sure the kids are learning the elements of baseball. You know the old saying, you have to start somewhere: This is how young children are introduced to America’s national pastime, thanks to supportive parents and spectators. Maybe all youth sports could take a lesson from T-ballers. The lack of pressure helps the kids learn. If they had fun, they won!

Did I mention that the game is only two innings long and that it’s invariably followed by a trip to the local ice cream stand? Now, that makes for a satisfying night.