My View: Warm-blooded fans circle the wagons

My first recollection of a Buffalo Bills playoff game dates back to December 1964, when the Bills defeated the San Diego Chargers in War Memorial Stadium. My oldest sister was listening to the game on the radio inside of our home in Gowanda and would give my friends and I the updates while we played our own game of touch football in the backyard.

Several years later, I began to attend at least one home game each season at then Rich Stadium beginning in 1973. I also saw the Bills in person competing in three Super Bowls, in Minneapolis, Pasadena and Atlanta. However, I never witnessed a Bills home playoff game in person until last Saturday. The second coldest home game on record in the history of the Bills would be my first playoff experience.

But this game was different in the fact it was the Patriots, a respected but not-so-friendly division rival. And the game would be on national TV during prime time Saturday night in mid-January. All of the country would be watching and be reminded what an outpost Buffalo must be, especially in the winter.