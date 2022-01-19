My View: Warm-blooded fans circle the wagons

My first recollection of a Buffalo Bills playoff game dates back to December 1964, when the Bills defeated the San Diego Chargers in War Memorial Stadium. My oldest sister was listening to the game on the radio inside of our home in Gowanda and would give my friends and I the updates while we played our own game of touch football in the backyard.
Several years later, I began to attend at least one home game each season at then Rich Stadium beginning in 1973. I also saw the Bills in person competing in three Super Bowls, in Minneapolis, Pasadena and Atlanta. However, I never witnessed a Bills home playoff game in person until last Saturday. The second coldest home game on record in the history of the Bills would be my first playoff experience.
But this game was different in the fact it was the Patriots, a respected but not-so-friendly division rival. And the game would be on national TV during prime time Saturday night in mid-January. All of the country would be watching and be reminded what an outpost Buffalo must be, especially in the winter.
Viewers would not only read the score that was scrawled across the television screen for an entire three-plus hours but also the 6 degree temperature outside at Highmark Stadium with a minus-6 wind chill. But the Buffalo fans in attendance that braved the polar plunge had plenty of ammunition to be creative, especially with signs that made reference to the open air igloo.
My own son made two signs. One said “Macaroni Jones has a Noodle arm.” Funny, but I didn’t think it would catch the attention of the roving camera even though he was seated in the second row of the corner end zone. His second sign said “Home Freezer Advantage.” That cardboard cutout made it onto national TV just before halftime. It was exactly what the frozen photographer was looking for.
The best sign I saw read, “With weather like this, who needs a dome.” Hilarious!
Of course there were the seven consecutive individuals standing shirtless, each holding up a letter that spelled out Go Bills. And there was a sign of stupidity with one bare-chested fan who was caught on the video screen cheering wildly for the Bills prior and after the opening kickoff. I do not know if that fan realized that it only takes 16 minutes to suffer frostbite.
Then there was the 76-year-old fan that sat directly in front of me in the Club level that had a sign on the back of his jacket. But this message that did not make any reference to the weather outside but was indeed mind-boggling. It was a short biography of his journey while attending 892 Bills games in a row that included Buffalo’s first ever regular-season contest, at home against the New York Titans (later the Jets) on Sept. 11, 1960.
And finally, I wore out a commemorative winter jacket from the last Super Bowl that Buffalo competed in that was given to me at that time by the Bills’ Hall of Fame quarterback, Jim Kelly. On the back of the teal, navy blue and orange coat were stitched: “Super Bowl, January 30,1994, Georgia Dome, a sign of the times.”
Let’s hope that this is the year the frigid cold, wind-swept Bills from Buffalo make it to sunny and warm Los Angeles and the signs will read: Super Bowl Champs!