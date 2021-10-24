My View: Wardrobe failures and teacher anxiety

My kindergarten teacher, Rose Halpin, was the nicest lady I’d ever met in my young life. She genuinely loved her 5-year-old charges even when we sporadically misbehaved.
Though I didn’t know what a pedestal was, I easily could have put her on one. We were a handful, baby-faced little hooligans, and she always dealt with us gently and with kindness.
Through the years things would be very different in the classrooms where situations sometimes got out of control and were dealt with a much firmer hand.
Right through my senior year in high school I always wondered about the real people behind the teacher facade. I wondered about what made these mostly dedicated educators tick, other than performing their pedagogical duties.
As people they were diverse, unique personalities some of whom were quirky, I soon realized.
When I became a teacher it was important to me to be “cool” and try my best to set a good example as a compassionate man who always put students first.
I wanted to demonstrate I had a healthy sense of humor and started each class with some small talk, followed by a brief monologue of sorts, sometimes joking to break the ice and then slowly luring them into my web of instruction for the day.
There wasn’t a day that didn’t go by that I wasn’t nervous about my efforts failing and there were days I did fail, but there were to be many banner days too.
When working as an adjunct instructor at Niagara County Community College teaching business communications and a writing workshop, I really became well aware of how I looked and the perfect impression I wanted to make. I remember that I had a mirror in my top desk drawer to gaze into before the start of each class, making sure there was nothing in my appearance to embarrass me, such as an undone zipper.
I recall twice in college when two professors were not quite so careful in checking their attire and the result proved embarrassing to them, but undeniably humorous to a class full of immature sophomores.
My British literature professor lecturing about the darker side of “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight” was not aware of a wardrobe malfunction she had that attracted many snickers. This sweet old Southern belle didn’t have a clue as to what was so funny that day.
Similarly, a young male professor got up from behind his desk, only to reveal an unclosed zipper.
I vowed I would always double check my appearance for the rest of my teaching days. I wanted to look and be flawless in my professional role and appearance.
I wondered if performers experienced these same fears and concerns that crept up just moments before “going live” in front of an audience because to me that’s what it felt like every day before the start of class.
Now well into retirement, I often wonder if students I had, easily a cast of thousands, ever thought and wondered about who I really am and what made me tick.
