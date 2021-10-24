My View: Wardrobe failures and teacher anxiety

My kindergarten teacher, Rose Halpin, was the nicest lady I’d ever met in my young life. She genuinely loved her 5-year-old charges even when we sporadically misbehaved.

Though I didn’t know what a pedestal was, I easily could have put her on one. We were a handful, baby-faced little hooligans, and she always dealt with us gently and with kindness.

Through the years things would be very different in the classrooms where situations sometimes got out of control and were dealt with a much firmer hand.

Right through my senior year in high school I always wondered about the real people behind the teacher facade. I wondered about what made these mostly dedicated educators tick, other than performing their pedagogical duties.

As people they were diverse, unique personalities some of whom were quirky, I soon realized.

When I became a teacher it was important to me to be “cool” and try my best to set a good example as a compassionate man who always put students first.

I wanted to demonstrate I had a healthy sense of humor and started each class with some small talk, followed by a brief monologue of sorts, sometimes joking to break the ice and then slowly luring them into my web of instruction for the day.