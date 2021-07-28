My View: War made me question worth of our sacrifices

It’s approaching 55 years since I was inducted into the United States Army. Contrary to the assumptions of many people, I was a rather reluctant soldier.

I tried a lot of things to get out of the draft but the Army was adamant about whipping me into something I didn’t want to be. The net result of my unsuccessful attempts to not be a soldier was to shuffle off to Fort Benning, Ga., grossly overweight.

Yet it took slightly more than eight weeks to transform me into an infantry soldier, sweating off 35 pounds and getting me into the best physical shape of my life. Four more months later I waded into Vietnam combat at the height of the Tet Offensive. It was just one month and one gunshot wound later that I was leading other soldiers like myself.

I spent the remainder of 1968 trying to keep my comrades and myself alive. Along the way, I encountered some good leaders who helped me to survive and help others survive because of them, and lousy ones who taught me how to survive in spite of them.