My View: Wanted: An easy way to open everything

We all also have to deal with other headache-inducing objects, particularly how to open the push down, twist and pull up, and out bottle capped items.

If you’ve never taken the Lord’s name in vain, these tops are usually a good opportunity to do so because they are satanic and you would be forgiven for your use of these colorful epithets. A perhaps more practical solution for this problem is to have a 4-year-old in residence solely for the purpose of opening them and to inform you that non-edible detergent packets are, “yucky.” This, however, is probably unlawful. Truth revealed: I don’t have one, I just wish I did.

Plastic security bottle caps were truly made in the devil’s workshop and I have learned to ask the nice cashier at the drugstore to do the push-twist-and-loosen the cap for me so that when I get home I just need to attack the seal on top with a sharp knife, but at least no turning and twisting cha-cha-cha dance move is needed.

My daughter recently found a battery-operated can opener for me. Hallelujah, it is a marvel and available in stores and online and if you have arthritic fingers as I do, it is the easy can opener you have been looking for. I love opening cans again. This find is a winner.