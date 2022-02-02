My View: Wanted: An easy way to open everything

After I went shopping, it seems I would then, spend an hour trying to release my items from their hermetically sealed, over-packaged, impossible-to-rip-open, overly secure plastic entombments. Sharp edges from the plastic resulted in a need for Band-Aids, which also needed to be attacked vigorously before they were released. Why, oh, why?
Part of the reason for overly large plastic packaging is to deter shoplifting, but for the law-abiding, arthritic or strength-challenged others, trying to release the object you have purchased becomes a major threat to your safety as well as your ego. You wonder, were these things always so difficult, or is it me? And then, which is the proper tool for success – hacksaw, chainsaw, razor blades, box cutters?
If you were out sick the day they taught how to open these draconian plastic packages without permanent injury you ended up frustrated and with a lot of sharp objects and/or a likely trip to the E.R.
Incidentally, the above frustration was solved for me, a gadget lover, the year my son gave me an “open first gift,” which is now present at every gift opening, it is a cross between a pruner and a wire cutter and zipping through the hard plastic is fun now. What a great gift.
Being injured at home is not a new phenomenon, and sharp plastic is not the only offender. My father was great at sharpening knives and prided himself in knowing that a sharp knife can be a safer, easier tool to use – unless he forgot to tell my mom of his helpful deed, and we knew on Band-Aid day that she had found out the (ouch) hard way.
We all also have to deal with other headache-inducing objects, particularly how to open the push down, twist and pull up, and out bottle capped items.
If you’ve never taken the Lord’s name in vain, these tops are usually a good opportunity to do so because they are satanic and you would be forgiven for your use of these colorful epithets. A perhaps more practical solution for this problem is to have a 4-year-old in residence solely for the purpose of opening them and to inform you that non-edible detergent packets are, “yucky.” This, however, is probably unlawful. Truth revealed: I don’t have one, I just wish I did.
Plastic security bottle caps were truly made in the devil’s workshop and I have learned to ask the nice cashier at the drugstore to do the push-twist-and-loosen the cap for me so that when I get home I just need to attack the seal on top with a sharp knife, but at least no turning and twisting cha-cha-cha dance move is needed.
My daughter recently found a battery-operated can opener for me. Hallelujah, it is a marvel and available in stores and online and if you have arthritic fingers as I do, it is the easy can opener you have been looking for. I love opening cans again. This find is a winner.
To all the clever design engineers out there, keep seniors in mind, we love what works well. Thank you to those who design truly useful objects; you are appreciated. Keep up the good work, we are both grateful and good customers.