My View: Walking the walk after a doughnut diet

I have a lot of brothers, one for every occasion. At any point in time over the years, it would be possible for someone to say that this one is the fat one and that one is the skinny one, or this one is doing something smart and that one is doing something dumb, or this one is the serious one and that one is the silly one, etc.

The positions can change. Currently, I am the skinny one, because I walk every day, for an hour, for exercise.

Walking every day doesn’t just happen. You have to make it happen. More than once, I have said to someone that I have to show up for my own walk. It isn’t something that I can delegate, or have someone else do for me. I have to do it myself.

Recently, I began to wonder. I was thumbing through the internet, and just like some of the amazing things you can find online, I came across a website that made me think I really could have someone do the walk for me.

The headline screamed, “Tired of all that tedious exercise? Let our exercise experts do it for you! Results guaranteed! $4.95 per month! Click here for your free trial!” Well, I was busy that day, so I figured, “What have I got to lose?” and decided to let the website do my walk for me.