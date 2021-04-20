My View: Walking the walk after a doughnut diet

I have a lot of brothers, one for every occasion. At any point in time over the years, it would be possible for someone to say that this one is the fat one and that one is the skinny one, or this one is doing something smart and that one is doing something dumb, or this one is the serious one and that one is the silly one, etc.
The positions can change. Currently, I am the skinny one, because I walk every day, for an hour, for exercise.
Walking every day doesn’t just happen. You have to make it happen. More than once, I have said to someone that I have to show up for my own walk. It isn’t something that I can delegate, or have someone else do for me. I have to do it myself.
Recently, I began to wonder. I was thumbing through the internet, and just like some of the amazing things you can find online, I came across a website that made me think I really could have someone do the walk for me.
The headline screamed, “Tired of all that tedious exercise? Let our exercise experts do it for you! Results guaranteed! $4.95 per month! Click here for your free trial!” Well, I was busy that day, so I figured, “What have I got to lose?” and decided to let the website do my walk for me.
They suggested that customers should just relax with snacks like cookies or chips or doughnuts, maybe with a cup of coffee or tea, and just watch the video of their exercise being done for them.
I really like doughnuts. Any port in a storm, but if I had to choose my favorites, they would be jelly and Boston cream. So, as I sat there and ate doughnuts, the exercise happened online. They had me pick out someone of my body type, and describe the type of exercise that I wanted. I chose a one-hour walk. As an “added bonus,” I also clicked on doing 100 pushups or 10 laps in a swimming pool, things I never do.
It was wonderful. I did have to supply my own doughnuts. They assured me that I was accomplishing my goal of staying fit and healthy, in a convenient and satisfying way. The boost from the sugar in the doughnuts made me feel good, although as the days went on, I had less energy and wasn’t sleeping as well. Also, my wife pointed out that I was becoming less skinny, and that my pants and shirts were looking tighter on me. How much longer would I be the skinny brother?
I am just joking here, fantasizing about what it would be like to not have to do all of this walking myself. Once in a while, a break would be nice. The reality is, though, that a regular walk is wonderful for one’s health, with obvious physical benefits. Walking can also entertain and reinvigorate you. It refreshes your thinking, attitude and mood.
The skinny brother has been encouraging a couple of the less-skinny ones to do something, anything, to add a little walking to their days. They should wait a couple of hours after eating before doing a big walk, but there are other ways to add walking.
They can park far away in a parking lot rather than close. They can take extra laps around a big store before checking out. They can walk on their driveways or streets for 10 or 15 minutes. They can walk around their houses inside while watching TV. They can also take a nice, enjoyable walk two or three times a week with family members.
In other words, they have to show up for their own walks. They can’t imagine them or delegate them, and expect to get the health benefits that walking can provide. I am happy to say that they are getting the message. “Results guaranteed!”