My View: Visiting the dark web, where my teeth betray me

Folks who know me, folks who meet me have an Errol before them who is relatively OK: a long-term and very happy marriage; well-educated, with multiple degrees; oft-published author of books and essays; much success in a professional field; in good physical condition, and teaching indoor cycling classes; a gourmet cook and baker, who enjoys sharing with friends and family; an Eagle Scout.
Yet when I visit my dentist for a cleaning, the dark web of my being is explored, for Maureen says “Open wide” and begins to probe where no other person has visited – nor, perhaps, would want to visit: my teeth, my gums, my tongue, where degrees and accomplishments and relationships and interests do not exist. It is a netherworld where all I can think is, “What will she find?”
Maureen is easily the quintessential dental hygienist: superbly qualified, with many years of experience; a wonderful chairside patient personality, with bits of humor tossed out throughout my visit; and a cleaner of teeth that makes me never again want to chew a morsel of food after I leave.
I begin my visit as Errol the person described above, yet once reclined in the chair with mouth in a big O, I see her instruments come out. They are not inviting, rather tortuous in their shapes: a metal pick with a sharp end; an elongated drill (with that all-too-familiar sound found only in dentists’ offices); some other tool with barbs at end (and I had no idea of its purpose).
Suddenly, I’m a little boy, stripped of everything I think I am or know I am. I am at Maureen’s pleasure now, to probe, to scrape, to dig. And all the while, I’m hoping for nary an “uh-oh” or “whoa” or “hmmm” – in a dentist’s office, these are never good utterances to hear.
The time goes by, and my only thoughts are of Maureen’s exploration of this hidden cave. She talks, of course, but with this or that tool in my mouth, my responses are garbled. I can’t smile, I can’t shake my head. Maureen is controlling me … and suddenly that dreaded “hmmm” is heard.
The smiling, pleasant, outgoing Errol has been crumpled as though he were a no-longer-needed piece of wasted paper. Taking over are fear, trepidation, anxiety: What does “hmmm” mean? A cavity! Oh, no, a cavity! My mouth just became ugly – and a disappointment. I twice daily floss, brush, gargle that inner sanctum, and this is the payback I get?
While all sorts of wonderful and exciting and gratifying thises and thats were going on in my life, my mouth was plotting, it was quietly deciding to humble me. It was going to burst my mind of sunshine. Ah, I thought: Nobody knows of this blemish! I am safe! But then the world of reality sets in: Maureen is here. She knows my dirty little secret because she discovered it.
I leave the office, a most humbled man. Maureen punctured my veneer, what the world sees of me. She visited my dark web and found plaque and a cavity – true blemishes that should stay hidden from the everyday world. When I smile, when I speak, these remain only with me, so I hope.
Will someone say, “Whoa, Errol – you have a cavity in that bicuspid!” Will I be greeted by “Nah, nah, nah, nah, nah – you have plaque!” The TV and magazine ads for dentists always end with rays of sunshine coming from a patient’s mouth. Ha – just wait until those actors visit their dentists, just wait until their Maureens explore their dark webs. It certainly is a whole other world in the mouth!
Errol Craig Sull of Amherst just loves going to the dentist.