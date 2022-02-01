My View: Visiting the dark web, where my teeth betray me

Suddenly, I’m a little boy, stripped of everything I think I am or know I am. I am at Maureen’s pleasure now, to probe, to scrape, to dig. And all the while, I’m hoping for nary an “uh-oh” or “whoa” or “hmmm” – in a dentist’s office, these are never good utterances to hear.

The time goes by, and my only thoughts are of Maureen’s exploration of this hidden cave. She talks, of course, but with this or that tool in my mouth, my responses are garbled. I can’t smile, I can’t shake my head. Maureen is controlling me … and suddenly that dreaded “hmmm” is heard.

The smiling, pleasant, outgoing Errol has been crumpled as though he were a no-longer-needed piece of wasted paper. Taking over are fear, trepidation, anxiety: What does “hmmm” mean? A cavity! Oh, no, a cavity! My mouth just became ugly – and a disappointment. I twice daily floss, brush, gargle that inner sanctum, and this is the payback I get?