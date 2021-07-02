My View: Visit to doctor hardens my vaccine skepticism

There is a very low likelihood I will die or become seriously ill from the virus that causes Covid-19. There is also a very low chance of suffering a serious side effect from a Covid vaccine. As is the case with the majority of Americans.
But I won’t speak for them. And I also won’t speak for the families who have lost loved ones to Covid because the grief and loss is theirs alone to process, feel and express.
I have not rushed out to get a Covid vaccine. I’m open to getting one in the future. While short-term studies seem to indicate their safety, there simply are no long-term human studies of mRNA vaccines. These are the first vaccines of their kind to be used in humans. All the common school-required vaccines like the polio, mmr, T-dap and tetanus shots, are not mRNA vaccines.
Ahead of a recent routine checkup at my doctor’s office, I expected maybe a nudge, some basic information, in the direction of a vaccine but soon realized it was going to be an all-out steamroll.
My doctor inquired at the beginning of my visit “where I was at” with getting the vaccine. When I replied that I was not going to even consider it until seeing the outcome of long-term human studies, she countered with slight exasperation, “what’s long term?”
I thought it was an odd question coming from the medical professional in the room who would certainly know that two years is the standard time frame for the study of new medicines or vaccines before approval for widespread use.
Reminding her of this most basic standard in the medical community seemed to only perturb her more as she abruptly turned back toward her computer, remarking “you’re going to wait two years? I guess I’m just confused. And I really don’t know what your quality of life is going to look like the next two years.”
Wait, what? Had I not had such respect for and good rapport with this doctor I’ve been seeing for years, I might’ve construed that as a thinly veiled threat. It was at the least, extremely manipulative.
It was clear by this point that I was being unduly pressured and put on the defensive by the last person in my circle I would want to be putting me in such an uncomfortable position.
Realizing she had no real interest in acknowledging or respecting my very valid health care choice, I sat mostly quietly and entertained her subtle browbeating and her unprofessional reference to “the idiots on Facebook.” Yes, a doctor with at least eight years of post-secondary education thought calling people names might somehow resonate with me enough to change my mind.
There were other valid concerns I had but this was not a discussion between a consenting adult and her doctor. It was an arm-twisting. A used car sale.
As the visit concluded, I found myself wanting to hug this woman because I knew it was the last time I’d set foot in her office. And I was already mourning the loss. But a line had been crossed between providing information and being overly pushy and insulting.
Long term, the Covid vaccines could be all that we want them to be. But doctors criticizing previous and widely accepted norms, insulting, belittling, threatening, or pressuring patients into getting one, will only serve to lower confidence in the vaccine, and quite possibly, any other Covid measures.
In my case, it has only made me more reluctant.