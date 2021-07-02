My View: Visit to doctor hardens my vaccine skepticism

There is a very low likelihood I will die or become seriously ill from the virus that causes Covid-19. There is also a very low chance of suffering a serious side effect from a Covid vaccine. As is the case with the majority of Americans.

But I won’t speak for them. And I also won’t speak for the families who have lost loved ones to Covid because the grief and loss is theirs alone to process, feel and express.

I have not rushed out to get a Covid vaccine. I’m open to getting one in the future. While short-term studies seem to indicate their safety, there simply are no long-term human studies of mRNA vaccines. These are the first vaccines of their kind to be used in humans. All the common school-required vaccines like the polio, mmr, T-dap and tetanus shots, are not mRNA vaccines.

Ahead of a recent routine checkup at my doctor’s office, I expected maybe a nudge, some basic information, in the direction of a vaccine but soon realized it was going to be an all-out steamroll.

My doctor inquired at the beginning of my visit “where I was at” with getting the vaccine. When I replied that I was not going to even consider it until seeing the outcome of long-term human studies, she countered with slight exasperation, “what’s long term?”