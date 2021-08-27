My View: Visions of Josh Allen ringing my doorbell

What’s so unbelievable is that Josh Allen rang our front doorbell and asked if I could take a picture of him and his girlfriend, Brittany Williams, in front of the Bills tree. Oh my “Josh,” you’ve got to be kidding me. Umm! Only if you take a picture of my husband and me with you two by the tree also.

So I’m holding Josh’s phone and taking a picture standing out front by my Christmas tree next to the Josh Allen. Not sure if I smiled for the camera or if I was too busy looking up at this very tall quarterback standing right next to me.

They were on their way to Letchworth State Park, just passing through, and spotted the tree. Well, you have to come in for cookies and coffee or tea. We all sat around the kitchen table and talked. I’m not sure where our two Shih Tzu’s, Daisy Mae and Paisley Rae, were at the moment. I’m sure Daisy Mae would have been showing the love and Paisley Rae would have been barking like crazy.

Before the cookies and conversation and I can’t believe that Josh Allen is sitting down at our kitchen table moment, Josh and Brittany entered our house through the front corridor.