My View: Visions of Josh Allen ringing my doorbell

Outside in front of our two big picture windows stand Mr. and Mrs. Scarecrow decorations. They are dressed in Bills T-shirts and ready for tailgating fun. Farther to the right is our “Josh Allen” tree. First came the three strands of lights: red, white and blue.
Next was the garland. As neighbors looked on, I’m sure they thought, “What is she doing now?” The three 8x10 paintings followed. One said “LET’S,” the next said “GO” and the last stated “BUFFALO!” Those were strategically placed on the tree.
Little wooden ornaments featuring No. 17 stars and little Buffalo Bills fans followed. Finally, I used a grabber to hang up a big star featuring a larger No. 17.
It is only about halfway up the middle of the towering tree. I don’t want myself or my husband to climb a ladder to place the star. I went outside at night to observe the finished tree and it looked so neat in the dark with the lights lit up.
Since decorating and outwardly proclaiming that Bills fans live here, I occasionally throughout the day hear horns honking as vehicles pass by.
“Someone saw our Bills tree and tooted,” I jokingly say, but I do think it’s true that other Bills fans are out there honking their “Go Bills” horns as they drive on by. Good thing the priest across the street at St. Michael’s here in Warsaw, Rev. Michael P. LaMarca, is a huge Bills fan too. So, I think I’m OK.
What’s so unbelievable is that Josh Allen rang our front doorbell and asked if I could take a picture of him and his girlfriend, Brittany Williams, in front of the Bills tree. Oh my “Josh,” you’ve got to be kidding me. Umm! Only if you take a picture of my husband and me with you two by the tree also.
So I’m holding Josh’s phone and taking a picture standing out front by my Christmas tree next to the Josh Allen. Not sure if I smiled for the camera or if I was too busy looking up at this very tall quarterback standing right next to me.
They were on their way to Letchworth State Park, just passing through, and spotted the tree. Well, you have to come in for cookies and coffee or tea. We all sat around the kitchen table and talked. I’m not sure where our two Shih Tzu’s, Daisy Mae and Paisley Rae, were at the moment. I’m sure Daisy Mae would have been showing the love and Paisley Rae would have been barking like crazy.
Before the cookies and conversation and I can’t believe that Josh Allen is sitting down at our kitchen table moment, Josh and Brittany entered our house through the front corridor.
On the walls, there are eight of my Bills paintings. Josh takes out a black Sharpie and asks if he can sign the No. 17 one that I had painted. “Of course you can,” I say. “These are really cool,” he says as he admires the other ones. I hand a Division Championship painting to Allen and jokingly say, “Here, now you have a Wendy Schreiner original.”
I wake up and realize it was only a dream. Allen never rang my doorbell in real life, but what a dream! I go to the front corridor and see all eight paintings on the walls. There’s no signature on the No. 17 painting, except my own initials in the bottom right-hand corner. Outside, Mr. and Mrs. Scarecrow happily remain as Bills fans and the tree is standing tall, advertising our love for the Buffalo Bills.
Now the Bills just need to win the Super Bowl, then my doorbell can ring and a 6-foot-5-inch quarterback needs to be standing there so he can move the No. 17 star to the very top of the tree. I’ll happily pose for a picture, too, that is after someone revives me from passing out.