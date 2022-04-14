My View: Vintage cookbooks enhance any kitchen

A few years ago we moved into a new house, a ranch built in 1957. The kitchen cupboards are the original ones, and the appliances that came with the house looked old and bow fronted.

After finding some flour sack curtains on Amazon, all that was missing for a real retro vibe was a few old cookbooks to stack on the windowsill.

The ones I bought from Etsy and eBay were chosen based on the bindings – hardcover green ones, to go with the kitchen colors. They looked nice, stacked up like I was staging the kitchen for a photo shoot. Then last year I ran out of things to read and shows to binge watch. So I tried the 1932 General Foods Cookbook recipe for Boston Brown Bread, using rye meal, corn meal, wheat flour and molasses and steamed in a coffee can in a kettle of boiling water – comfort food defined.

Then I paged through the 1947 American Woman’s Cookbook. It has thumb index notches cut into the long side of the book’s pages, with the title of each section stamped in tiny gold lettering, and lovely black and white photos of women with perfect hair, dark lipstick and the kind of apron I am now going to shop for on Etsy.

These women were keeping an eye on their vintage MixMaster stand mixers, and making recipes that took hours to finish, like Thanksgiving. Then I flipped through my own stained, mended-with-scotch-tape, much loved 1976 Betty Crocker cookbook.

It has a red cover with a pie-shaped picture on the front and each of the six pie slices contains a photo of a different course of the kind of dinner my grandmother made so beautifully for us every Sunday in the late 1960s and ‘70s. The binding is cracked and the book falls open to the recipe I use most – chocolate chip cookies.

It has my mom’s carefully penned notations of how to halve the recipe. Math was never my strength – I still refer to her notes in the margins of the page. This past weekend I browsed eBay for one more book – a different color than green – to add to my collection. I was thrilled to find a blue hardcover McCall's Cook Book 1963 First Edition.

And it led to an enlightening conversation with my eBay vendor, who just today shared with me: “I have bad news and good news. Bad news: My husband kindly organized my office when I recently broke my ankle and now I can't find this book. Good news: I have another copy that's in great condition that I would like to send instead. It is still a first printing but green cover and has a dust jacket.”

Husbands are helpful – hers too, not just mine.

But perhaps the biggest epiphany came from more eBaying, looking for another blue cookbook. Right there, under the vintage finds on eBay is a familiar sight – the same red Betty Crocker cookbook, the one that was my mother’s, the one she let me take with me when I moved into my first apartment in 1989.

How can it be vintage? It doesn’t seem that long ago that it was new, clean, sitting on the kitchen counter in my first place.