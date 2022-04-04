My View: Vietnam vets get an overdue salute

On March 29, we celebrated a new holiday to welcome home Vietnam veterans from more than 50 years ago. Even though it is 50 years past due, it is a welcome start.
Back in 1966 I was a graduate of Bishop Timon High School. At this time Vietnam was referred to as a conflict. I saw many friends from school and surrounding neighborhoods enlisting and serving in the military and coming home changed – some for the good and some not so good.
In 1967, one year out of Timon, I took the plunge and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. Soon after I was on a train with a group of Marine enlistees from Western New York.
Within a day, our train excursion to South Carolina had ended and reality sunk in when we stepped on the yellow footprints at Parris Island. Next, we met our drill instructor, who was in charge of us newbies for the next 12 weeks.
From Day One through week 12 we were verbally and physically abused. Both decreased as we got further into our Parris Island indoctrination. We trained physically every day, seven days a week, from dawn to dusk.
Our drill instructors were doing their job, transforming us from civilians into U.S. Marines, day by day. Finally, after the holidays in January 1968, our graduation day was approaching and to my surprise my parents wrote me that they were coming down to witness my graduation. I’m sure my parents anticipated a departure to Vietnam was in my near future and wanted to see me one last time.
After the graduation ceremony we had a meaningful and fun weekend exploring the island and I described the various obstacles that I maneuvered through. After graduation we were transferred to California for advanced infantry training and jungle warfare.
April 1 – April Fool’s Day – was my first day in country and I thought that I was the biggest fool of all. Throughout these first seven months the one common denominator was our age. We were all teenagers or in our early 20s and this continued throughout my enlistment and overseas assignment.
My friend and buddy Fitz, who was 17, joined with me. He was 6-foot-2 with red hair and they made him a machine gunner; he carried an M60. He survived Khe Sanh and for several months carried on until malaria cut short his tour and he was shipped home.
A surprise for Marines in country was the extra 20 days we served after our year was up. All other branches served a year and rotated back home, but not Marines. We were rewarded with an additional 20 days.
As I approached my one year and 20 days, I was ready to get home to the real world. We always referred to home as the real world because we were in someplace no one wanted to be, as if in some nightmare ready to be wakened.
In 2022, a day was finally set aside for all Vietnam veterans who made it home safely. But me and so many other returning vets remember the welcome home we received in the 1960s and ’70s. Coming home in 1969, I witnessed returning vets verbally and physically abused in California airports. Many veterans refused to wear their uniforms home because of continual harassment in the public.
I traveled home from the Los Angeles airport to Buffalo in uniform and never was acknowledged for my service. Never once did I hear welcome home or thank you for your service. Just stares and a silence and hurt – that’s all that veterans who proudly served were accustomed to back then.
The only welcome home I received was from my parents, who were waiting in Buffalo when I arrived with hugs and tears the same as when I had left.
The vivid memories of the welcome home we received 53 years ago are still painful. But thank you for the special day on March 29, even if it is some 53 years past due. Semper Fi!
Phil Ryan is a retired Buffalo firefighter.