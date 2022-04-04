My View: Vietnam vets get an overdue salute

After the graduation ceremony we had a meaningful and fun weekend exploring the island and I described the various obstacles that I maneuvered through. After graduation we were transferred to California for advanced infantry training and jungle warfare.

April 1 – April Fool’s Day – was my first day in country and I thought that I was the biggest fool of all. Throughout these first seven months the one common denominator was our age. We were all teenagers or in our early 20s and this continued throughout my enlistment and overseas assignment.

My friend and buddy Fitz, who was 17, joined with me. He was 6-foot-2 with red hair and they made him a machine gunner; he carried an M60. He survived Khe Sanh and for several months carried on until malaria cut short his tour and he was shipped home.

A surprise for Marines in country was the extra 20 days we served after our year was up. All other branches served a year and rotated back home, but not Marines. We were rewarded with an additional 20 days.

As I approached my one year and 20 days, I was ready to get home to the real world. We always referred to home as the real world because we were in someplace no one wanted to be, as if in some nightmare ready to be wakened.