My View: Vegetable garden offers more than food

How much do you invest into a vegetable garden??
Last year at the start of the pandemic, my husband and I decided to try our luck at starting a vegetable garden. We had nothing but time on our hands and it was a way to keep busy during lock down. We had to plant our starter plants in movable containers that could be transported into the garage at night in view of the many deer, chipmunks, squirrels and assorted animals that live in our neighborhood. We had a tremendous crop of tomatoes, basil, peppers, etc. and thoroughly enjoyed harvesting them. We had only one drawback ... our aching backs. Both my husband and I have back issues and dragging those containers in and out of the garage all summer took its toll. We vowed we would come up with a more efficient way to grow our movable farm.
This summer we had some better ideas: Raise the garden up and keep it safe. For starting tomatoes, we found a raised metal carriage that could be moved in and out of the garage. Problem was after putting a load of dirt into it, it became too heavy to move.
Next we needed to buy a greenhouse cover to protect the plants at night, since we had to leave them outside permanently. With our wonderful summer heat this year, the “greenhouse” soon became too crowded with the starter plants and we had to transplant the tomatoes into separate containers. So as to avoid carrying each one in and out of the garage each night, we bought an old children’s metal wagon to transport them every day.
It’s amazing what used items you can find online. What was once used to carry children was now repurposed into a carrying plants.
Our garden is thriving this year. I have already made a few batches of pesto from the basil plants. We have never grown vegetables before and find it to be both relaxing and beneficial to our diets.
Unfortunately, with what we have spent on containers, special soil, buckets, wagons and a large raised garden cart, we probably could have bought our vegetables for a fraction of the price.
Is there a price you can place on personal satisfaction?? For us it has been the adventure of growing our own food, free of pesticides and bugs. It’s been the talk of the neighborhood to watch us move our barely movable garden in and out of the garage every morning and night. Neighbors stop by during the day to comment and monitor the progress of our plants and are amazed at the rapid growth.
It has also become a social time for us to get to know our neighbors even more; even though the area has “opened” up more and more people are out and about,
I think we will make this an annual thing. Each year we have become more adept as to what to plant and how to better care for our “crop”. Our personal satisfaction does not have a price tag – our adventure has been well worth the investment.
It’s the little things during these trying times that bring peace and satisfaction to our daily lives. We have grown to appreciate our lives a little more this year and hope that our mindset continues during the recovery of the world.
Judith Whitehead of East Amherst gain more in satisfaction than she spent in dollars for her vegetable garden.