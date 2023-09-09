Beginning at some point in the ‘80s, I visited Buffalo each summer for two weeks.

My Los Angeles friends said: “You’re spending your vacation in Buffalo?”

“Yes.”

“Why?”

“Because it’s fun.”

I mostly played golf with the guys I grew up with on the West Side, a bunch of Tony Soprano types minus the guns and knives, and if there is anything funnier than that, you tell me.

Then in 2010 my uncle died and left me some money. I booked a flight to Buffalo and called an agent, Carol Holzberg (RIP), who said: “What is your idea of perfect?”

I said: “The Dakota on Central Park West in New York.”

She said: “Do you know Miracle Manor?”

I used to drive past that building, on Chapin Parkway, and wondered what the apartments were like.

She said: “They are fabulous and there is one for sale.”

I’ll make a long story short: I bought the pad – seven rooms for $175,000. I thought about Los Angeles and what it would cost for a pad like this in a similar neighborhood: $2.5 million.

Let’s talk about Los Angeles. It involves something called quality of life. In Buffalo, if you want to see someone, you get in your car and go. In Los Angeles, you have to think about it. I see more people in two weeks in Buffalo than I will see in three years in Los Angeles.

Only in Buffalo:

Coffee at Panos. This occurred twice a week and gathered around the table were six to eight regulars and conversation-wise you had two choices – to remain silent and soak up all the wisdom and brilliant repartee or to await an opening and quickly jump in and keep it short.

But on this day, the table goes briefly quiet, and now Sal Maggiore pops up and says: Anyone want to hear about my air conditioner?

Also, not once but twice a cop in Buffalo gave me a pass for a stop sign violation, something that would never happen in Los Angeles, where jaywalking is considered a major offense.

Now it’s 2021 in Buffalo, and I have a thought: Maybe it’s time to sell the pad and return to Los Angeles and put an end to the Buffalo interlude. From time to time one of my Buffalo friends would say: Where do you plan on dying, here or in Los Angeles, and I would say: “Good question. I prefer Buffalo, but Los Angeles is my home where I have lived for 50 years and have friends with kids I have watched grow up.”

Also, the golf was winding down. In the old days, there were 20 guys requiring five tee times. Then they began – as my friend Paul likes to put it – to “move on to the next assignment” – or had otherwise lost their energy and now the count stood at three: me, Joe Di Leo and Sam Arnone. Thank God for Sam, who would play with an IV sticking out of his arm.

A call had to be made – a tough call but the only call and now was the time to do it while I was still coherent or semi.

So I sold the pad and all my very cool furniture and furnishings and returned to Los Angeles to lead a comfortable life in my rent-controlled apartment.

But it isn’t Buffalo, and I don’t mind saying the thought occurs from time to time that I have made a big mistake.