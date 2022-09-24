My View: Urban encounters with wildlife can be interesting

Having lived within Buffalo’s city limits for over 40 years, our interactions with urban wildlife have for the most part been fairly mundane. We’ve seen our share of robins, finches and gray squirrels enjoying themselves in close proximity. They’re cute, common and (to be honest) a little boring.

However, some of our encounters could only be described using words such as weird, absurd or ridiculous. But also rather wonderful.

Here is an example, and the one atop the “weird” list. Around midday one Saturday, back in the late '80s, older daughter Caitlin (about age 5) came to me as I did yard work and sweetly asked if I wanted to “see the owls”. I put down my rake and told her in my kind, all-knowing fatherly way that those couldn’t be owls. Owls are active at night – right?

She led me up our driveway to where our neighbor stood, agog with amazement. “You gotta see this,” he said. In the next instant, I saw why: slowly backing away from us, in ludicrous high-stepping fashion, were two small owls! Their comical faces were turned toward us as they retreated, eventually disappearing under a large, shaggy shrub. We were not to see them again.

Super-curious, we scanned some nature books and found photos that matched the birds we’d seen. It was unmistakable: We’d just seen two burrowing owls! But this simply couldn’t be, since their range maps showed western Iowa as the closest they typically come to Buffalo. It was just so weird. And wonderful.

There was the time I arrived home from work to find the side door of our house ajar. Not a secure situation! Nervously I bounded up the stairs to confront whatever I found inside. Nearing the top of the stairs, I could see our cat leaping maniacally around the bathroom.

“Now what?” I thought; has the cat gone (further) insane? Then I saw the immature starling that was desperately trying to keep away from kitty’s leaping attacks. I got it then: door’s open, bird flies in, cue the insanity. I was able to corral the poor bird with a towel and take it outside. It felt good to deliver a young bird from certain doom.

Just recently there was another urban wildlife encounter. It’s Sunday afternoon, and wife, Teresa, and I were busy in our upstairs office. Our young girl cat, Silvie, was hanging around with us. Suddenly Teresa exclaimed in alarm, “There’s an animal in this room!” Sure enough, beneath her small desk was (of all things) a young and quite adorable flying squirrel (Glaucomys volans). About 6 inches in length, brown with huge black eyes, this odd visitor looked up at me as if to say, “Sir, there has been a dreadful mistake here.”

Instinctively, I closed the office door to keep the animal local. Silvie, part-time predator and full-time chicken, followed the critter around but seemed none too eager to dispatch it. True to its species, the tiny acrobat actually made a couple of brief, thrilling flights to elude her. The look on the cat’s face said it all: “Wait … this thing flies?”

Eventually, the squirrel hid in the back of a small closet. Luckily, I was able to flush it out of there. It streaked over to the storm door that led to an outside porch. I slowly opened it and our guest departed. He was last seen racing up the backyard walnut tree and disappearing into its foliage.

These weird and wonderful situations have made one thing clear: Nature’s wonders don’t stop at the city line!