For years, my adult children have scolded me: “Mom, stop talking to strangers!”

Well, OK, they do have a point based on the instructions given to them while they were growing up. However, the rules change when you’re an adult navigating a fraught, post-pandemic world.

I strike up little conversations everywhere – the bank, the drugstore, the grocery store and the subway (when I’m visiting one of my judgmental darlings in NYC). I help an elderly woman choose the best head of broccoli and then hear about her ailing husband who, she says, needs more vitamin K. A woman in Petco and I discuss the bling-ed out collar she is considering buying for her dog, followed by her showing me a phone full of pictures. Oh, and I just happen to have a pair of embroidery scissors in my bag, perfect for cutting off the plastic tag so she can determine if the collar will expand sufficiently.

I pay for the prescription fee for the old man ahead of me in line at Walgreens because his credit card won’t go through – and then we spend a few minutes talking about the Christmas blizzard and how long he was trapped in his house.

I tell people I love their sweaters – or boots, or hair. (But only if I really do.) I thank checkout girls for bagging so efficiently and ask whether they’re good at jigsaw puzzles, too, since they apparently are skilled at fitting things together. As I survey the order of the frazzled woman ahead of me in line, noticing the ingredients for a fabulous meal, I ask her what time I should be there for dinner. She glares for a second, then laughs and tells me about her dead grandmother’s recipe that she’s trying to replicate.

Right before the curtain at "Into the Woods," a harried 30-something arrives alone and sits next to me. “Welcome to your seat,” I say. “We’ve been waiting for you.” He hesitates, then smiles. At intermission he turns and says, “I like the way our outfits match.” (They do). “Yes,” I say. “I’m glad you got the memo.” We laugh.

These encounters take 30 seconds, and if you’re paying attention, they become instinctive. Just watch for the stranger next to you who looks preoccupied, uncomfortable, lost – someone with whom you might engage. (I know, I know; there are creepy people perhaps best avoided, but most are just awkward, distracted or lonely. )

In “A Streetcar Named Desire,” Blanche DuBois famously says, “I have always depended on the kindness of strangers.” I say that our survival depends on our kindness to strangers – not just because of what we create for each other but what we create for ourselves. John Kander, the 96-year-old composer of Kander and Ebb fame, said in describing his body of work, “Something is there that was not there before.”

Yes! Leave something behind when you walk out the door. It doesn’t matter whether you’ve written “New York, New York” or if you’re just a person schlepping through Target. The smallest of gestures, the fewest words, can affect the stranger beside you.

Ironically, while I was writing this piece, I was in NYC visiting my daughter. As we were being seated at dinner one night, she whispered, “Mom, look who’s sitting across from us.”

And there – wait for it – was John Kander. As we left, I paused at his table and executed a little namaste. “Thank you,” I said. He was, perhaps, preparing to scowl, but then he nodded and smiled.

And something was there that was not there before.