My View: Understanding filters promotes tolerance

If you follow the media coverage of our elected representatives in Washington and Albany, you would think yourself at an Irish wedding or wake. How did we ever arrive at such a contentious state of affairs, fueled by such differing opinions on current affairs?

From the early age of my 20s, I have had to grapple with the notion that many people in the political arena think differently than I do about a given set of facts. When you are younger, every issue is either black or white. There are no gray areas. It is the certainty of the young, the uninformed or the fanatical that drive the singularity of partisanship in the political arena.

At that young age, I could not for the life of me understand why the opposition was challenging us on any given issue. Were they stupid? Did their mother drop them on their head when they were young, causing a learning and perceptual dysfunction? It must be, I thought. We could all see the same set of facts and yet others came to a different conclusion than I did. Or maybe, folks were just being recalcitrant and obstructionist. There had to be an explanation.