My View: Understanding filters promotes tolerance

If you follow the media coverage of our elected representatives in Washington and Albany, you would think yourself at an Irish wedding or wake. How did we ever arrive at such a contentious state of affairs, fueled by such differing opinions on current affairs?
From the early age of my 20s, I have had to grapple with the notion that many people in the political arena think differently than I do about a given set of facts. When you are younger, every issue is either black or white. There are no gray areas. It is the certainty of the young, the uninformed or the fanatical that drive the singularity of partisanship in the political arena.
At that young age, I could not for the life of me understand why the opposition was challenging us on any given issue. Were they stupid? Did their mother drop them on their head when they were young, causing a learning and perceptual dysfunction? It must be, I thought. We could all see the same set of facts and yet others came to a different conclusion than I did. Or maybe, folks were just being recalcitrant and obstructionist. There had to be an explanation.
As I grew older, and life’s experiences exposed me to the thought patterns of more diverse geographical, racial and religious groups, I spent more time among many who thought differently than I did. I began to realize that the differences in opinions and positions, on matters of the day, were indeed both perceptual and legitimate.
We, all of us sentient beings, perceive our surroundings through differing filters. The filter may be one of age, race, religion, sexual orientation, geography, gender, education, career or economic circumstances. Like most human beings, we tend to favor sets of circumstances that favor our particular set of needs. That makes sense. No one favors a poke in the eye with a sharp stick if they have a choice.
The idea of these sets of filters helped explain for me why people indeed see the same sets of circumstances in differing ways. I am mindful of the fable of six sight-challenged people, touching differing areas of an elephant. One held the tail, the other the tusk, one the trunk and so on. Later, when asked to describe what an “elephant is,” the individuals responded in kind, describing what their senses had experienced and relayed to them. As you might expect, you get six widely different descriptions of what “an elephant is.”
The notion of these perceptual filters made me a much more tolerant person in the political arena. I now understood that the “loyal opposition” wasn’t collectively dropped on their heads when they were children. Because of a variety of filters, they indeed saw the issues of the day differently than I did. Given this revelation, it became more natural for me to assume legitimacy for the claims of others.
The legislative process is not a pretty one. “Log rolling,” “special interests,” “constituent need” and a score of other “filters” always color the mechanics of how our laws get made. As faulty as the American legislative process appears sometimes, it functions as one of the more equitable on the planet.