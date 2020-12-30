My View: Undercover runner comes up for air

The winter had the best of me. The inevitable arrived and I needed to switch my routine. Beginning with the Covid-19 lockdown back in March, I was forced to alter my four weekly workouts at the gym to something more creative.
As the somewhat delayed spring weather arrived, I changed my daily walks to start running outside as the weather improved. Spring led into summer and putting in three or four 3- to 5-mile runs per week was enjoyable, even on an 85-degree day or a beautiful fall Sunday afternoon.
But now, the icy winds of winter and snow-covered pavements took charge. Media commercials continuously proclaimed the value of those innovative at-home devices to maintain one’s fitness. However, I didn’t have a Pell-a-something to ride in my bedroom. Nor did I have that genie in the mirror screaming workout instructions at me. The only image I saw in my mirror said it is now time to become a hamster on a treadmill.
So, I dared to enter the proclaimed den of Covid-19 contagion. What could I expect to find in the gym that I had last visited in March? Much to my surprise, the place looked the same, but with some important adjustments. Impressively, precautions, cleanliness, spacing of equipment, sanitary sprays and numerous posters for safety protocols were evident throughout my local gym.
Despite their shutdowns and reopenings, they were doing everything possible to provide a safe environment for their members. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus many state departments of health, continuously expressed the importance of maintaining one’s health throughout the lockdown, but they were making that task very challenging.
Everything seemed to be good. I stepped on the treadmill for the start of my indoor winter run. One thing was different: Wearing a mask. The first two minutes were what I had expected as my breathing rate labored with the demand, but unlike mask-less runs, things became suffocating.
I was gulping in paper fibers at an astounding rate. Hypoxia or that dreaded lack of oxygen was putting my brain somewhere between midnight and morning. Maybe I was ascending Mt. Everest because I was in thin air. Or perhaps, this was an accelerated version of the runner’s high, yet I wasn’t experiencing any euphoric sensations or visions.
Determined, I ran on, or, rather, trudged through. Every chance I had when the attendant was looking elsewhere, I yanked my mask down for a breath of fresh air. What would they do if I were caught? Would I be expelled from this gym for illegal air intake?
Ingeniously, or desperately, I developed the mask grimace. When you spread your face into the most ridiculous, twisted contortion, precious air comes into the corner pockets of your mouth. It could be a scene from those old Westerns when the lost, thirst-crazed pioneers gulp those few remaining drops of water. It was now mind over matter, not that my oxygen-deprived brain was functioning with any normalcy.
The timer went off. Thirty minutes of hamster running with a mask were over. Yet, this is only the start of the winter and so many hypoxic miles to go. As I left the gym, I was only thinking about the memorable line from the tune from “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.” “Where are you, vaccine?”