My View: Undercover runner comes up for air

Everything seemed to be good. I stepped on the treadmill for the start of my indoor winter run. One thing was different: Wearing a mask. The first two minutes were what I had expected as my breathing rate labored with the demand, but unlike mask-less runs, things became suffocating.

I was gulping in paper fibers at an astounding rate. Hypoxia or that dreaded lack of oxygen was putting my brain somewhere between midnight and morning. Maybe I was ascending Mt. Everest because I was in thin air. Or perhaps, this was an accelerated version of the runner’s high, yet I wasn’t experiencing any euphoric sensations or visions.

Determined, I ran on, or, rather, trudged through. Every chance I had when the attendant was looking elsewhere, I yanked my mask down for a breath of fresh air. What would they do if I were caught? Would I be expelled from this gym for illegal air intake?

Ingeniously, or desperately, I developed the mask grimace. When you spread your face into the most ridiculous, twisted contortion, precious air comes into the corner pockets of your mouth. It could be a scene from those old Westerns when the lost, thirst-crazed pioneers gulp those few remaining drops of water. It was now mind over matter, not that my oxygen-deprived brain was functioning with any normalcy.

The timer went off. Thirty minutes of hamster running with a mask were over. Yet, this is only the start of the winter and so many hypoxic miles to go. As I left the gym, I was only thinking about the memorable line from the tune from “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.” “Where are you, vaccine?”