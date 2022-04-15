My View: U.S. gave my parents doorway to a new life

My life in the United States totally hinges on the courage of immigrants forging a new life to escape what was once their homeland after World War II.

The news of all the atrocities of the current war in Ukraine brings back a flood of memories my parents revealed throughout my upbringing in Buffalo. My mother spoke of bombs falling, hiding in bunkers, stealing food, being separated from her own mother when enemy artillery flew over her head and other horrors.

My father spoke of starvation, which is why he swore he would never leave a morsel of food on his plate. He also managed to escape Nazis in a forest, along with others from various countries, grabbing a change of clothes from a clothesline so as not to be caught.

Somehow, after the war ended and they were unable to return to their native land of Yugoslavia, my parents met each other and then married, wearing a borrowed wedding gown and suit.

Settling as a couple of DP's (displaced persons) in Austria, they began their new life and had my brother and sister in the mountains.

Dreams of a new beginning in a country where freedom was not just a word in the dictionary, but the basis of its creation, my parents decided to sever their ties with Europe. Braving the Atlantic Ocean for a whole week on the SS Constitution with my siblings in tow, my parents embarked upon the longest leg of their journey in 1955.

After saying goodbye to family and leaving the pristine mountain air, then witnessing the smokestacks of New York City, all my mother could do was cry, especially after recovering from what seemed like never-ending seasickness.

The next step was to venture farther to connect with family that had already begun to take root in Western New York. My father had a job waiting for him at Bethlehem Steel, even though he began his apprenticeship to become a fully trained watchmaker when he was 14.

My parents, brother and sister and my grandparents settled in a soot laden, three-bedroom home in Lackawanna. Both Mom and Dad had to attend night school, where they learned to read and write English before they could become U.S. citizens. My mother found work cleaning people’s homes, along with raising children. The following summer, I let out my first cry at Father Baker’s Our Lady of Victory Hospital.

It didn’t take long before my dad left Bethlehem Steel and pursued his real career. Every day, he proved his expertise by repairing watches for other jewelers and expanding his talent in gemology and jewelry repair.

At last, an opportunity arose to purchase his very own jewelry store with residential quarters in the rear. Despite my parents’ heavy accents, the public began to understand and trust the new jeweler in town. My mother helped renovate and clean the shelves to make the store sparkle, while my dad worked at the bench all day and into the night to put food in our mouths and shoes on our feet.

It took me until I was 18 years old to realize why my parents would never take us to the Fourth of July fireworks. It only reminded them of the bombs falling over their heads in wartime. It also explained why my mother could not tolerate the sound of thunder.

As I watch the world news, I am reminded of the fear, pain and suffering my parents went through. I am forever grateful for their courage and their hopes to find a new life here.