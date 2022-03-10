My View: Tuition-free adult education

Now that the pandemic is winding down, it might be useful to reflect on what we may have identified more clearly as our preferences as the result of more at-home time for introspection.
One of my friends, a mathematician, started to read poetry, especially William Wordsworth’s 1798 “Tintern Abbey,” a looking-back poem, and began to ask himself why he had dedicated so much of his life to pure abstraction.
He often calls now after a day at his abacus and asks me to suggest another uplifting poet. I think I’ll choose Robert Frost and hope that my friend finds the quiet music of Frost’s poetry as calculated as Euclid’s geometry.
House-bound, unable to go out for dinner, to see a movie, to visit family, some of my friends have composed tentative bucket lists. Mine includes: Madison Square Garden, Hiroshima Peace Memorial (Tokyo), the Lincoln Memorial, Claude Monet’s Impressionist garden in Giverny (France), Altoona, Pa. (my mother’s birthplace), Zbecno, Czech Republic (my grandfather’s birthplace), my dear brother’s grave in Cascais, Portugal, and my high school football field, a long ago and far-away testing ground of my youth.
It will be difficult for me to make a first choice, but thinking about these symbolic destinations tells me something important about myself, a stationary voyage towards actual self-defining places.
This “game” applies also to forms of entertainment. I made a list of favorite movies during the siege and still am trying to decide upon my cinematic Kilimanjaro:
“On The Waterfront,” “Ballad of a Soldier” (Russian), “South Pacific,” “Roman Holiday,” “Modern Times,” Laurence Olivier’s “Hamlet,” “The Third Man,” Fred Astaire’s dance movies, “Young Frankenstein,” “Judgment at Nuremberg,” and two recent TV series: “Atlantic Crossing” and “Line of Separation.”
I’m not ready to make a choice, but I’ve made a list that represents a menu of my imaginative needs. It looks as if I prefer either a romantic comedy or a rendering of humanity’s deep conflicts. Maybe I need the former to cope with the later.
Another friend tells me I need to watch “Interstellar,” SNL, the collected Seinfelds, to give social media “likes,” even to people I already like, to give up “Masterpiece Theatre” (PBS) – with its nostalgic re-creation of the British Victorian period – for TikTok, and learn to skateboard, all in order to get up to speed on America today.
He may have a point. I’ll revisit my lists in a few months after I’ve chatted with some of the young trainers at the gym where I exercise and ask them what’s “woke.” It may turn out that they will want to know as much about my past as I do about their present. If so, this might suggest a meeting of generations at a time when our country is so divided.
If you’re still somewhat house-bound, make up a few lists. Think of them as a kind of board game in which the spots you land on tell you something illuminating about yourself.
Socrates says “Know thyself” and “The unexamined life isn’t worth living.” I’m not certain that Hawaiian surfers, Formula One drivers or professional wrestlers would agree, but these ancient philosophers knew what they were talking about. After all, we’ve been reading and studying them for 2,000 years, and they have passed the test of time (more important than SATs).
My board games may not become as popular as Scrabble or as revealing as mindfulness, but they cost less, a lot less, and that’s important during an inflationary period and a diversion from a world in crisis.