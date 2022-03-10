My View: Tuition-free adult education

This “game” applies also to forms of entertainment. I made a list of favorite movies during the siege and still am trying to decide upon my cinematic Kilimanjaro:

“On The Waterfront,” “Ballad of a Soldier” (Russian), “South Pacific,” “Roman Holiday,” “Modern Times,” Laurence Olivier’s “Hamlet,” “The Third Man,” Fred Astaire’s dance movies, “Young Frankenstein,” “Judgment at Nuremberg,” and two recent TV series: “Atlantic Crossing” and “Line of Separation.”

I’m not ready to make a choice, but I’ve made a list that represents a menu of my imaginative needs. It looks as if I prefer either a romantic comedy or a rendering of humanity’s deep conflicts. Maybe I need the former to cope with the later.

Another friend tells me I need to watch “Interstellar,” SNL, the collected Seinfelds, to give social media “likes,” even to people I already like, to give up “Masterpiece Theatre” (PBS) – with its nostalgic re-creation of the British Victorian period – for TikTok, and learn to skateboard, all in order to get up to speed on America today.