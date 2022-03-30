My View: Trust, traction and no training wheels

When she was 2, I held her in my arms and whispered, “I will never drop you – I will always hold you!” She giggled and smiled, safe in daddy’s arms. She reached into my breast pocket with her tiny fingers. “Get out of my pocket!” I bellowed. She laughed and reached deeper. She knew that’s where I hid a cookie just for her.

Such is the trusting bond between father and daughter: a promise to hold her; to never let her fall; to always keep her safe.

But now she was 4 with new promises to make and new promises to keep.

The church was down the block and around the corner. It had a big parking lot, mostly empty on Saturdays. We had no sidewalks on our street, so kids learned to ride their bikes in the old church parking lot.

She practiced for weeks on her little pink bike with 12-inch wheels, comforted by a pair of training wheels. “Look at me, Daddy!” she shouted as she rode in our driveway.

It was a warm summer morning when I knew she was ready. My wife gave this special moment to me.

“Are you sure?”

“You go ahead, call me when it’s time.”