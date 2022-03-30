My View: Trust, traction and no training wheels

When she was 2, I held her in my arms and whispered, “I will never drop you – I will always hold you!” She giggled and smiled, safe in daddy’s arms. She reached into my breast pocket with her tiny fingers. “Get out of my pocket!” I bellowed. She laughed and reached deeper. She knew that’s where I hid a cookie just for her.
Such is the trusting bond between father and daughter: a promise to hold her; to never let her fall; to always keep her safe.
But now she was 4 with new promises to make and new promises to keep.
The church was down the block and around the corner. It had a big parking lot, mostly empty on Saturdays. We had no sidewalks on our street, so kids learned to ride their bikes in the old church parking lot.
She practiced for weeks on her little pink bike with 12-inch wheels, comforted by a pair of training wheels. “Look at me, Daddy!” she shouted as she rode in our driveway.
It was a warm summer morning when I knew she was ready. My wife gave this special moment to me.
“Are you sure?”
“You go ahead, call me when it’s time.”
As I drove our daughter to the church, I flashed back to a summer morning 37 years earlier, when my dad ran up and down the sidewalk behind my blue Schwinn, promising not to let go.
And so goes the tradition … moms and dads running behind these little bikes … training wheels removed for the first time … promising not to let go … little boys and girls excited and scared at the same time.
I removed the training wheels in the church parking lot. She was worried. I reassured her.
As she mounted her bike, she looked back at me, making sure I was holding the seat to steady the bike.
“Don’t let go, daddy!”
“I won’t, sweetie.”
“Promise?”
“I promise. Ready?”
“Ready!”
I gave her a gentle push and ran behind her; 10 feet, 20 feet, 30 feet, in a straight line across the parking lot. She pedaled hard and I ran even harder to keep up. Like thousands of moms and dads before me, I ran behind this little bike, trying hard to keep up, trying my best not to let go.
We traversed the parking lot three times, each trip ending with the same question, “You didn’t let go, did you, Daddy?”
“Of course not.”
But she was ready. I knew it. She didn’t.
And then it happened …
Ten feet into the fourth trip across the lot, when I knew she could do it, I let go. She had no idea she was pedaling on her own. I watched her ride as best I could through tear-filled eyes. She made it across to the other side. She didn’t fall.
When she came to a stop she turned around and saw me standing on the other side of the parking lot.
“You let go!” she yelled.
“I couldn’t keep up. You were riding too fast. Ride it back to me.”
“I can’t!”
“Yes, you can. You just rode it across on your own.”
And so, she had. And so, she would.
As she rode toward me, she was all smiles. When she got to within a few feet of me she jumped off her bike and into my arms.
“I did it!”
“You did it! Let’s go get mom and show her.”
I didn’t really let go. I set her free. I watched her grow.