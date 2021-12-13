My View: Treasured cookbooks have a long shelf life

The “Time-Life Foods of the World” has always been my favorite. I treasure still the spiral-bound recipe books and the hardcover accompanying books with their plethora of information. For three years when my husband and I were living on Kuchengarten Strasse in Germany, as part of the Air Force, I'd spend five days to a week cooking a particular cuisine with the appropriate ingredients. Then, just for fun, with the remaining ingredients, I played what I call “Mother Hubbard's Cupboard,” devising new recipes from concepts I gathered just reading. Favorite recipes featured the Italian Cannelloni and Greek Pastitsio.

While in Germany I used my notebook-scrapbook of recipes I had cut from two Honolulu newspapers. Of course, while there in our first years of marriage we used our three fondue pots given to us as wedding gifts. The recipes were provided with the pots.