My View: Treasured cookbooks have a long shelf life

Cookbooks have fascinated me through the decades of my life. My first was a present given to me by my parents when I suffered through the mumps, Betty Crocker's “Cookbook for Boys and Girls,” over 50 years ago. That book, with pages amiss, still stands on my kitchen counter, the patriarch or matriarch of culinary pages. Favorite recipes include Eggs in a Frame and Bisquick Pizza. The eggs appear on the Blackburn breakfast table about twice a month.
Next oldest keeping company is an international cookbook, called “The New World Wide Cookbook,” copyright 1939, which I purchased as a teenager who was in love with thoughts of faraway places. I found it at a secondhand bookstore in downtown Buffalo, before we shopped at plazas and malls. I still turn to the pages of that one for my cooking classes in Williamsville Community Education. It's a source with a little cultural background and simple yet sophisticated recipes. Many of the names of the countries have changed over those 80 years since the book was published.
A third cookbook from which I used every diet version of recipes was written by a newspaper columnist (June Roth, “Thousand Calorie Cookbook”). At that time, I was in my dieting mode, living in Hawaii. My good friend was a Mexican American who made scrumptious food for indulging, not dieting. Her recipes were usually from her mother, in her memory, which transferred to my memory.
The “Time-Life Foods of the World” has always been my favorite. I treasure still the spiral-bound recipe books and the hardcover accompanying books with their plethora of information. For three years when my husband and I were living on Kuchengarten Strasse in Germany, as part of the Air Force, I'd spend five days to a week cooking a particular cuisine with the appropriate ingredients. Then, just for fun, with the remaining ingredients, I played what I call “Mother Hubbard's Cupboard,” devising new recipes from concepts I gathered just reading. Favorite recipes featured the Italian Cannelloni and Greek Pastitsio.
While in Germany I used my notebook-scrapbook of recipes I had cut from two Honolulu newspapers. Of course, while there in our first years of marriage we used our three fondue pots given to us as wedding gifts. The recipes were provided with the pots.
My food writing career also took me to the Old West, a serendipitous happening starting out with herbs that found a place in two Old West publications, one of which was called The Tombstone Epitaph. I wrote about my herbal recipes. The editor/publisher wanted to appeal to an audience of women and liked my story "Herbs Are Back in Style in the Old West." Consequently, we produced an "Old West Cookbook," based on recipes submitted by readers. At that time, I researched the old-timers, such as Fanny Farmer.
All the time I was receiving those chain letters where one was promised rewards for cooperating and gloom and doom if one did not. Since then, I guess they have disappeared, probably due to the internet.
My attic is filled with cookbook "freebies," which I received in my days of being the Metro Community News culinary columnist. Many have since gone to charitable organizations as fundraisers, very painfully on my part, since I regarded them as friends.
My “Joy of Cooking” is indeed a good friend, despite the unique method of tabulating the recipes. “Why don't you just get a newer, better-looking version?" someone might ask. My answer is that this older, much-used version has more memories, just like the old “Women's Home Companion,” compiled in the 1940s, that I inherited from my folks. I can stroll through this book and find some food stains from my childhood years.
For me, life is a senior cookbook.