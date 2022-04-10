My View: Travel was a passport to new start in life

I began thinking about how travel has changed over my long lifetime when reading about Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos’ space adventure last December.

While multibillionaires could afford to leave our Covid-ravaged earth, we ordinary folks canceled travel plans and crossed off long dreamed-for trips from our bucket lists during the pandemic.

Sometimes it is hard to imagine that for most of recorded history people traveled for necessity, not pleasure. Take my parents’ generation. Mama and Papa made only one voyage in their lives, as immigrants to America at the turn of the 20th century.

They had a compelling reason to leave their family in a poverty-stricken village in the mountains of central Italy for a chance to work in America. My parents described their travel experience as one not to be repeated.

At age 16, Mama remembered a monthlong Atlantic Ocean trip, getting seasick and vomiting in the tightly packed bowels of a ship that sailed from Naples to Boston in 1914. Papa tried to jump ship when he was an orphaned 12-year-old, only to be sent back to Italy upon arriving at the Boston docks. He tried again seven years later, this time with a boarding ticket and entry papers.

At age 19, with a strong back and bulging biceps, my father was welcomed to America, where pick-and-shovel railroad work awaited him.

Given their challenging travel experiences early in the 20th century, it is no wonder that my mother and father were afraid to return to Italy, not even to visit family left behind. That attitude endured through the midcentury when we had a family car and when air travel became available to even those of our modest means.

By that time, midcentury travel for tourism and experience replaced travel for seeking opportunity for my parent’s immigrant generation. In my 20s, jet travel to Europe became widely accessible at a reasonable cost. After college, I worked a year to save enough money for my first trip to Europe. While a six-hour plane trip over the Atlantic was not as comfortable as my return – a seven-day trip on the Queen Mary I – it was more humane than my parents’ crossing 50 years earlier.

Plane travel was pleasant enough for me to half believe the air carrier ads that said “getting there is half the fun.” American prosperity in the last half of the 20th century permitted travel with less focus on seeking opportunity, or in mere sightseeing. New travel opportunities in continents not previously visited provided a way for the well-heeled to seek adventure.

Safaris in Africa, shearing sheep on a New Zealand farm (agritourism) and hot-air balloon rides were types of interactive travel experiences somewhat akin to the outer space trips of American billionaires today in that a minor discomfort is endured for the thrills of destination adventure.

Neither well-heeled nor particularly adventuresome, we missed out on such self-indulgent travel experiences. Also absent in our family bonding experiences were the classic drive across America in the family car, and the popular flight to Disney World.

Today, do our children and young adult grandkids feel deprived of such childhood travel memories? I think they would rather hear about the experiences of their ancestors, the risks, bravery and hardships endured on a trip to the New World. After all, that travel adventure has made possible their own future getaways, though I doubt space travel is on their bucket list.