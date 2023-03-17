In 1944 when I was 12 years old, my family moved from Buffalo’s German neighborhood on the north side of Clinton St. to a house on North Division Street, two blocks from St. Patrick’s Church. I attended St. Pat’s for two years.

Last month, I took the the Junior League preview tour of the St. Patrick’s friary, and it brought back many memories.

St. Patrick’s parish buildings covered the entire block bounded by Seymour, Emslie, South Division and Bond Streets. There was a distinctive black iron fence that bounded the entire block, and most of it remains to this day, more than 100 years later.

There were four buildings that I remember, but the only ones that remain are the friary and a small home that was run by a friar to care for “wayward” boys. The church collected Campbell’s soup labels that were redeemable for charitable donations to be used to help the boys, and I would deliver them. Children weren’t allowed past the first floor of the friary, so we only got as far as the secretary’s office in those days.

The church faced Emslie near the corner of Seymour, and the school was next to the church near the corner of South Division. The school building was nothing special, but St. Patrick’s matched the style of the friary with its dark brick. It was a beautiful church, much like St. John Kanty, St. Ann’s, St. Stanislaus and Corpus Christi. It was a shame to see it taken down.

The convent faced South Division, and had the same street number as our house on North Division. Occasionally the post office misdelivered their mail to us and I was sent to return it to the sisters. I’d ring the bell and say “Sister, we got it at our house again” and we’d both laugh.

The rest of the property was a dirt playground. There was a baseball field with home plate in the corner near Seymour and Bond. There was a large tree that hung over the left field line, and any ball hit into the tree would be a fair ball. The left fielder, the third baseman and the short stop would all be waiting under the tree, trying to guess where the ball would come down. Only if it eventually landed outside the black iron would it be considered foul.

We weren’t allowed to hit hard balls because of the danger of breaking windows at the friary, so we had to hit the larger softballs, which didn’t go as far. Sometimes, the balls would land on the porch of the friary, where the priests and brothers would sit. The porch is now an enclosed addition to the building. The nuns had a garden beyond left center field, and if you really connected, it would land in the garden. Luckily they were very forgiving when this happened.

We had lived with my grandparents during my early childhood, and I attended Sacred Heart church, just a few blocks down Emslie. That is where my altar boy “profession” started. It was a requirement to know all the prayers and responses in Latin. When I transferred to St. Patrick’s, I was automatically made an altar boy because I had them all memorized.

My best friend, Julius “Brushie” Oleski, and I were partners and became the lead servers. The nice thing was that we got out of class a lot to serve at special masses. Rank had its privileges.

But I knew I was very privileged to have been given that responsibility at St. Patrick’s, and my mother and father were very proud of me.

Touring the old friary brought it all back.