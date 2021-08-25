My View: Toddler’s rescue topped my firefighting career

As I look back through my working years, never once did I say, oh no, I have to go to work today. Usually I looked ahead to see when I would go back after four days off. That carried on for 32 years until I retired in 2010, a little reluctantly.
But I knew the time had come. I was 62 and the attic fires and climbing on roofs was taking a toll. But I still loved the excitement and the camaraderie I had with all my fellow firefighters. Standing in a smoky attic after we beat back the fire and smoke with two and a half fire lines was exhausting but exhilarating. (I guess you had to be there.)
Probably the biggest rush for a firefighter at any level, from volunteer to professional, is saving a life at a fire. This is not an everyday occurrence but it happens more often than you might think.
I was working a weekend on the West Side at the “Big House” at Rhode Island and Chenango. We were sitting around the kitchen table in the morning having coffee and telling stories, some true. All of a sudden three beeps and the words “alarm of fire.” That is when everyone listens in anticipation and wonders whether this would be our fire district. We didn’t have to wonder for long. It was ours – we were going to be first in. Chairs screeched as everyone dashed for the rigs. The pumper and the chief were always first out. The pumper for water and the chief for overall supervision and size-up.
I worked on the Rescue, a heavy duty manpower unit with a lieutenant and a crew of five. We were next out, right behind the pumper. Once on location, E37 reported a working fire going in with an inch and a half line. The chief called dispatch and reported possible people trapped in a burning structure. Now the word went out, people trapped, and everyone was on full go mode.
We put our air tanks on as we were going to the fire. We followed the pumper crew in with the line and made our way to the second floor, where we split up in twos and on our knees searched for survivors. The smoke was dense and almost down to the floor and the heat was intense but our protective gear saved us.
A few minutes into our search I thought I heard a muffled cry so I crawled faster and felt all around me as I moved forward. Next it was like a miracle – I felt a small body. I didn’t have time to do anything but snatch the little one up and try to get outside as quickly as possible. I made it down the stairs and out with a little 3-year-old boy. Everyone said I came running out with him tucked under my arm like a football. The ambulance crew was on the scene and immediately took the little boy and revived him, then and transported him to Children’s Hospital. We went back to work and overhauled the structure.
But the rest of the day we were all in a second heaven for the saving of a precious little life. After returning to the Big House to clean up, the ambulance crew stopped by to tell us the little boy was in stable condition and should survive. We all cheered in joy.
I had many other fire adventures over my remaining years but nothing to compare to that outcome. Every firefighter hopes and wishes for a similar outcome every time they hear the three beeps from the squawk box and the words “working fire and people trapped.” This leads to a scramble to the rigs and an exhilaration that most people will never experience in their lives.
I’m so thankful that I had 32 great years as a proud Buffalo firefighter. It sure was a great ride.