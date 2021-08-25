My View: Toddler’s rescue topped my firefighting career

I worked on the Rescue, a heavy duty manpower unit with a lieutenant and a crew of five. We were next out, right behind the pumper. Once on location, E37 reported a working fire going in with an inch and a half line. The chief called dispatch and reported possible people trapped in a burning structure. Now the word went out, people trapped, and everyone was on full go mode.

We put our air tanks on as we were going to the fire. We followed the pumper crew in with the line and made our way to the second floor, where we split up in twos and on our knees searched for survivors. The smoke was dense and almost down to the floor and the heat was intense but our protective gear saved us.

A few minutes into our search I thought I heard a muffled cry so I crawled faster and felt all around me as I moved forward. Next it was like a miracle – I felt a small body. I didn’t have time to do anything but snatch the little one up and try to get outside as quickly as possible. I made it down the stairs and out with a little 3-year-old boy. Everyone said I came running out with him tucked under my arm like a football. The ambulance crew was on the scene and immediately took the little boy and revived him, then and transported him to Children’s Hospital. We went back to work and overhauled the structure.