My View: To thine own art be true

I am a longtime artist who has frequently created work expressing my opposition to war and the erosion of the planet. I have a friend who is also an artist. He has criticized me for not reading more about other, more famous artists, thinking that it would improve me in some way.

My feeling on this subject is that we can become too influenced by “successful” artists and in danger of ignoring our own life experience as a springboard to an original style. When the style of the day becomes important, we have lost our unique identity. We have lost what made the artists of the past so interesting. Put art away.

Turn your back on it and look into your life.

In my house I have a painting done by an unknown participant at the Starlight Studio. The artist, apparently without conventional art skills, produced an artwork that I wish I had made. Many people who have seen it have been taken by it. It challenges the assumption that art knowledge is needed in order to do good work.

One can love other artists’ work without being influenced to copy it in any way. I have always loved art by Gauguin, Lautrec and many contemporary artists. I don’t want to paint like them and I haven’t. I have been influenced by artists who have had different experiences in their lives.

Also, I have been opened up by writers who offered insights into imagination and the perception of reality. Kafka was an early influence on my painting.

It is my feeling that many art books are written by writers who want to show their skills with words rather than the reality of what they are writing about. As an example of this, in a recent article in the New York Times about a Miami show of artists Marisol and Warhol, the writer tries to make a connection between the two friends, asking how could they have been friends without influencing each other? Attempting to prove this “influence,” he suggests that the red lips in Marisol’s sculpture influenced Warhol’s painting of the red lips of his subject, Marilyn Monroe.

Really? Could you paint Marilyn without red lips? Is he pulling our legs or is that an indication that the rest of the article is full of bull? If he really wanted to be honest he would have written about how two artists could be good friends and share time together without influencing each other. But that would have required fewer words and fewer words don’t fill copy space requirements.

There are many ways that people can share beside visual influence. We share the time we live in. We share family, political views, friends, food, cars, children and more. Sharing brings us together. Now, though, we are in the mode of division between the haves and the have-nots. We live for ourselves and can’t get enough of whatever it takes — money, power, influence, material goods and great food — to feel whole.

But it’s never enough. Given all of this, having billions isn’t enough — even if the world is starving.

Sharing art isn’t enough. Art has to be bought and owned. It has to have status, price and the style of the day. The more it’s shown, the more it’s written about, increasing its value. Like the slick new car in your driveway, your art defines your status.

I remember the slogan of Kleinhans' men's store. “Clothes make the man.” Is that all it takes?

Artist Ben Perrone’s paintings, sculptures and installations have been widely exhibited.