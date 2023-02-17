“Leap and the net will appear.” Nineteenth century naturalist John Burroughs, author of this advice, might have been describing the technological feats of his friends (Thomas Edison, Henry Ford), or what he observed in nature’s radical changes.

For me, a life-long risk taker, this quotation recently took on new meaning, as I’ve watched several professionals in their thirties depart one career for the next. In ways few my age would have ever considered, they soar, then pivot mid-air: Their new nets appear. I am in awe.

Most of us boomers (born between 1946 and 1964), and the Gen Xers who followed us (born between 1965 and 1980) were much more cautious about our careers. When I began my life in academia in 1985, the goal of tenure/permanent appointment meant many things (security to speak truth to power, not be fired for creating controversy). But, at its core, tenure created a haven of continued employment. Although one of my friends referred to tenure as “the golden handcuffs,” most of my academic contemporaries purposefully climbed up the tenure mountain. Once they achieved their Y2K summit, they either rested, or continued further up. Their career decisions emerged from their curiosities or passions, but few leaped before they carefully looked.

Of late, I’ve noticed an entirely different approach taken by Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996). Their career decisions are not the predictable mountain ascent. Instead, their eyes gleam while considering possibilities, imagining positions newly created for them. These young men and women weigh pros and cons and thoughtfully explore their options, and then they take amazing professional acrobatic jumps. They let go of what they have accomplished, and grab hold of the next mid-air ring. Their grace in saying goodbye to the known, and readying themselves for the new, is stunning.

I imagine their career moves accompanied by pyrotechnics, music. Their choices – to leave behind certainty for the adrenaline rush of the new – offers a surreal echo of journeys taken by refugees. I now realize that when my father told me about leaving Vienna for America in 1939, he didn’t give himself the credit he deserved. He spoke about sea sickness, but not about the resolve he had summoned, to fathom the unknown.

People leaving Ukraine also leap with the hope that a net will appear. Many agencies here in Buffalo offer refugees literal safety nets – housing, language lessons, job placement. There are many outstretched hands, to illustrate to newcomers that they are now among friends. For example, a Ukrainian Jewish family of 8 was recently assisted by a “Circle of Care,” created under the umbrellas held high by the Jewish Family Services and the Holocaust Resource Center. This Circle was made up of Buffalonians who are descendants of Holocaust survivors. Beginning at airport arrival, the Ukrainian families received continuous help from people whose relatives (after war-time traumas and post-war relocations) had begun new lives. Those providing aid knew that practical supports are only the beginning of the end of nightmares, and are committed to ongoing help, both tangible and intangible.

Experiences pursued by refugees and Millennials require courage. Let us do what we can to admire and support all those taking their leaps, in hopes that the nets will appear.