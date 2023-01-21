My View: To downsize or not to downsize? That is the question

We built our home about 20 years ago when we were in our 40s. It was a dream home for our family of four and we four able-bodied humans were able to easily take care of the house both inside and out.

Now, more than 20 years later, we are two seniors living in a very roomy home – our boys have been out of the house for many years and although we try and do some maintenance ourselves, we have to farm out things like snow clearing and lawn upkeep to name a few chores. Also, when you have extra room in the house, it tends to get filled up with clutter. And then there are the stairs to contend with; we loved having two stories in our 40s, but it has become harder to live with in our 60s. We do move a bit slower these days.

This past December brought to light again the problems living in a large home by ourselves; fortunately our son from California came for a visit just in time, on the day before the big storm hit Buffalo. He flew in on the last plane before the airport shut down and we were elated that he was with us for the four days we were shut in.

Not only did it give us some quality family time together, but he was able to shovel and clear out a path for us, along with flagging down a huge top loader to clear out our frozen, plowed-in driveway. We would have had carbon monoxide in the house had he not cleared out the pipe and airway for the furnace outside – this was a huge problem for many. I don’t know what we would have done without him here. And it brought back to mind the downsizing decision.

When we were first married, we lived in various apartment arrangements; I remember having to deal with noisy neighbors living above us as well as below. TV’s blaring and loud talkers invaded our every day.

Today’s patio homes are lovely but can be quite pricey and then again are additional Homeowners Association fees that come with them to cover outside grounds maintenance.

We do “qualify” for the “over 50” complexes that offer benefits such as community rooms, pools and congregate gathering areas etc. Although we might technically qualify for that way of life, I’m not sure we are ready for it yet. I suppose, regardless of our outside appearances, we still feel like we’re in our 40s.

Homes have escalated in value and prices this past year and we would clearly make a profit on ours, but then patio homes have also gone up in price. They can be quite expensive – less land to deal with, but just as costly or more than a large home.

It is surely a dilemma, and there is one big chore that must be dealt with first. We have to be ruthless going through our house and getting rid of the clutter.

We have our annual neighborhood garage sale this summer and hopefully my ambitious attitude will rub off on my husband and inspire him to “let go” of his treasures. When I look at the things we have collected over the years that we never touch, I can’t even imagine being able to get rid of it all. It’s a task we have to do no matter where we decide to live in the future.

Most of our friends who have decided to downsize and make a move are happy with their decision. I guess we’ll know when the time is right for us and whenever that is you can be sure we’ll have the biggest yard sale ever!