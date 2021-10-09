My View: Time to dip our toes back into the local arts scene

After a long and tortured 18-month absence due to Covid-19, I’ve had the distinct pleasure of finally entering the revered halls of some of Western New York’s historic, esteemed entertainment venues.

Being among the fully vaccinated, I eagerly walked in and took my seat with confidence and without fear. But with a mask. More on that later.

In early March 2020, I attended Shea’s Performing Arts Center’s annual unveiling of its season-subscriber lineup for 2020-21. An impressive array of shows awaited those of us who count musicals among our choice of entertainment. Still to come, however, were shows to close out the 2019-20 season. But just like that – “Hello Dolly” was stopped in its tracks midrun and the curtain fell for 18 dark months. Alas, I didn’t get to say hello to Dolly.

Shea’s has done a fine job maneuvering through the numerous fits and starts that have since ensued. I can’t imagine how difficult it has been to keep track of all the new dates, credits, refunds and inquiries. But throughout these challenges, they’ve been cheerful, responsive and accommodating. Special kudos to them!