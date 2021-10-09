My View: Time to dip our toes back into the local arts scene

After a long and tortured 18-month absence due to Covid-19, I’ve had the distinct pleasure of finally entering the revered halls of some of Western New York’s historic, esteemed entertainment venues.
Being among the fully vaccinated, I eagerly walked in and took my seat with confidence and without fear. But with a mask. More on that later.
In early March 2020, I attended Shea’s Performing Arts Center’s annual unveiling of its season-subscriber lineup for 2020-21. An impressive array of shows awaited those of us who count musicals among our choice of entertainment. Still to come, however, were shows to close out the 2019-20 season. But just like that – “Hello Dolly” was stopped in its tracks midrun and the curtain fell for 18 dark months. Alas, I didn’t get to say hello to Dolly.
Shea’s has done a fine job maneuvering through the numerous fits and starts that have since ensued. I can’t imagine how difficult it has been to keep track of all the new dates, credits, refunds and inquiries. But throughout these challenges, they’ve been cheerful, responsive and accommodating. Special kudos to them!
Then, in September, with much anticipation and amid many little girls with sparkly tiaras and sequined blue gowns, I attended “Frozen.” As the curtain rose, a resounding cheer erupted from the audience, many who then joined in during the song that closed the first act. They gleefully “Let it Go!”
This was a welcome, kumbaya moment. Uncharacteristically, there were scattered, unoccupied seats for this blockbuster Disney production.
A week later, I ventured to Kleinhans Music Hall to hear the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra with the Glenn Miller Orchestra, and was blissfully transported back in time to the big-band era. Again, protocols were followed, masks were worn and I felt comfortable absorbed in the beauty and sentimentality of days gone by. How lucky we are to have the BPO at our doorstep.
That said, attendance at Kleinhans was far below normal.
Next up was the WNED-WBFO Buffalo Blues Bash at their studios downtown, held after a year’s delay. Two talented, award-winning bands kept our butts moving with rocking rockabilly, swing and blues. Protocols, check. Masks, check. This fun event was well attended, but also not at capacity.
My goal is to encourage others to start patronizing Western New York’s many forms of art and entertainment again. Certainly, everyone’s personal health situation is different, but to whatever extent possible, please try to dip your toe in. So far, I haven’t had one heebie-jeebie moment where I felt uncomfortable or compromised.
I’d also respectfully suggest that our larger sports and entertainment venues determine uniform protocols, to alleviate the confusion that currently exists and still leads to added apprehension against buying tickets.
As of now, Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center have mandated vaccinations and made masks voluntary for 12 and over. Concessions are available. Shea’s and Kleinhans have also now mandated vaccinations, but they’re still requiring masks for all and concessions are closed at Shea’s.
Vaccinated audiences at venues for Broadway musicals or philharmonic concerts are not high-fiving or hugging strangers after a show-stopping number or virtuoso concerto. We are a rather subdued, seated audience. We’re happy to reward performers with merely a rousing round of applause or standing ovation. So, I hope masks will become voluntary at those sites, too.
Protocols aside, I am thrilled to be back in my happy places again. It’s a step in the right direction. Please consider joining me, and soon.