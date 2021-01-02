My View: Time races and slows in the pandemic era

Whenever I drive long distances, it seems like the first leg of the journey is much longer than the rest. I suppose it has something to do with adjusting to the confines of being in a closed space and knowing I’ll be stuck there for hours.
On Christmas trips to Cleveland in the past, for example, it wasn’t until the Pennsylvania border that I stopped counting the mile markers and let the droning of the motor lull me into a meditative zone.
The beginning of the pandemic was a similar first-leg adjustment period. There was so much anxiety surrounding our daily lives, so much worry about getting prepared for what was sure to be a long and unpleasant journey after that day in March when the earth stood still.
Gradually, most of us got into our zones and found ways to pass the time while minimizing stress; we adapted our routine behaviors so that the days, weeks and months would pass as if we were half-sleeping through a storm. We told ourselves that one day we would awaken, the storm will have passed, and we will get to the task of fixing things.
Yet there is something unsettling to me about being in this kind of zone. I’m feeling like time is traveling too quickly as the days become weeks and the weeks months. It’s like hump day comes around twice a week – a double dromedary.
I put out garbage and wonder how I made all this waste in what seems like three days instead of a week. I turn off boring Saturday morning TV news shows only to find that the next time I tune in, it’s Saturday morning boredom all over again. And here comes Sunday evening, when the countdown to Monday blahs skips forward like a broken record. And all of a sudden, Thanksgiving and Black Friday are distant memories as we zoom forward at breakneck speed.
I’m sure there are other folks who are experiencing the opposite and suffering from chronic ennui: the minutes seem like hours, the hours seem like days. Even the most avid internet space travelers feel the vacuum as they stab their devices trying to ignore the real world. But either way, whether we are bored to near death or hunkering down within a dreamlike zone, we have been wishing away time.
Could it be that this great collective mindset is actually causing time to go faster? Has the Creator granted us our concerted wish for a vehicle to accelerate through these hard times? Our clocks still run at 60 seconds in a minute, and 60 minutes in an hour, but could the increments have somehow shrunk? And though the sun rises and sets at the right times, could the earth be rotating faster?
I’m trying to wake up and slow down at the same time, trying not to wrap myself up like one of those fragile trees in brown burlap sacks that deflect winter, but rather to face the cold and wind and be thankful I have the lungs to breathe.
I’d like to think of this holiday season not as one to wish away, but rather as an opportunity to reach out to someone who needs help, and to pray that when the pandemic is over, we discover a new normal in which we are more appreciative and respectful of life here in Western New York and all across Planet Earth.