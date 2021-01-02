My View: Time races and slows in the pandemic era

Whenever I drive long distances, it seems like the first leg of the journey is much longer than the rest. I suppose it has something to do with adjusting to the confines of being in a closed space and knowing I’ll be stuck there for hours.

On Christmas trips to Cleveland in the past, for example, it wasn’t until the Pennsylvania border that I stopped counting the mile markers and let the droning of the motor lull me into a meditative zone.

The beginning of the pandemic was a similar first-leg adjustment period. There was so much anxiety surrounding our daily lives, so much worry about getting prepared for what was sure to be a long and unpleasant journey after that day in March when the earth stood still.

Gradually, most of us got into our zones and found ways to pass the time while minimizing stress; we adapted our routine behaviors so that the days, weeks and months would pass as if we were half-sleeping through a storm. We told ourselves that one day we would awaken, the storm will have passed, and we will get to the task of fixing things.

Yet there is something unsettling to me about being in this kind of zone. I’m feeling like time is traveling too quickly as the days become weeks and the weeks months. It’s like hump day comes around twice a week – a double dromedary.