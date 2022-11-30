My View: Three words had power in this holiday homily

I made my mom cry on Christmas Day, 2021.

This made me a little sad, but I think her tears were happy ones. I called her on the phone from Warsaw, NY., to her house (where I grew up) in West Seneca, and, after taking a little while and saying, “Merry Christmas,” I played for her the homily given by the Rev. Joseph S. Rogliano of St. Mark’s Church in Buffalo. The entire Mass had been livestreamed for those unable to attend in person, as is common now.

When I stopped it, I heard the sobs in her voice. I felt bad for making her cry. But, it wasn’t me who was the one who made her cry. It was Father Joe’s homily, which hit just the right themes: the wonder, awe and joy of Christmas.

It really did tug at one’s heartstrings and I admit I cried shortly before my mom did, as I had already watched the whole Christmas Eve Mass before placing the phone call, knowing that I just had to play the homily part for her to hear.

You see, Father Joe had been the pastor at my mother’s parish of 14 Holy Helpers in Gardenville, and she hadn’t heard one of his sermons in a long while. She sure did miss hearing those. “Keep doing that,” she said between tears.

I took this as a hint that she would like me to play her some more of these homilies, as she doesn’t have a computer or any other access to do this on her own. I think this was the best present that we gave her last year. The night before at her house, we got together and celebrated Christmas Eve like we always do.

We enjoyed Oplatek wafer, followed by a lovely meal of my mom’s famous roast beef, rolls and butter, four bean salad, cheesy potatoes and delicious desserts of homemade cheesecake and a huge tray of yummy cookies, a gift we receive every year.

My first attempt at strawberry Santas didn’t survive the car ride over and went flying, but they were still scrumptious, even though they didn’t look adorable anymore. We sang carols and exchanged presents.

The gifts we gave my mom included a Christmas centerpiece featuring Christmas tree branches and red carnations with pretty ornaments, a scarf that I had knitted, some hand-colored ornaments, a Tim Hortons gift card and lottery tickets. I also contributed some of my attempts at paintings – including a stained glass rose and one of a shih tzu with poinsettias – gingerbread window decals and a book and calendar from St. Michael’s here in Warsaw.

None of it could possibly compare to the homily and its message. I’m sure she appreciated the material gifts and the effort that went into the knitting and painting, but it was no comparison to Father Joe with his Christmas message of wonder, awe and joy. I wrote the words on a piece of red paper and taped them up on my computer as a daily reminder of the real meaning of Christmas.

Now, all I have to do is look up as I’m typing, read those three words and remember Father Joe’s meaningful Christmas Eve lesson all year long. It will provide me with a constant reflection that may lengthen the spirit of the holiday season when it’s technically over.

Unfortunately, Christmas Day comes and goes in a blink of an eye – after all of the planning, shopping, baking and preparing that one does in hopes to get everything just right for the festivities.

Maybe we all should sit back, relax and ponder the meaning of those three words.