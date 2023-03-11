T.S. Eliot wrote that April is the cruelest month even though daffodils in the doorways do still bloom. For us today, as we leave the plains of snow behind and head into the foothills of spring, we have our own ideas of what March and April will bring.

But first, in “Barney Miller” Detective Dietrich style, let’s get a tad o’perspective from the literati: Chaucer said the sweet showers of April pierce to the root the drought of March. Ummm, what-evah. Moving on: A point of view from an anonymous poet says when summer starts to come in the cuckoo will sing loudly. Oy vey iz mir! I roll my eyes and mutter, “Blah-blah-blah, yada-yada-yada.” (I was once an English major so I hope I’m not drummed out of the ranks for my flagrant, flippant heresy.)

To me – and likely others – what the upcoming weeks bring will be the high holy days of St. Patrick’s Day, St. Joseph’s Day and the NCAA hoops tourneys. Maybe NHL playoffs, too? And, sigh, Tax Day. Ugh. But there’s also the NFL draft, though aren’t we sick of mock drafts ad infinitum? (I also took tres annos Latin, but it’s mostly dead to me now.)

March and April also mean baseball spring training and early season games. Speaking of which – a lot of people write about the poetry of baseball. Their essays sing the praises of summer days or nights watching the game.

Or we read how baseball imitates art, or history, or is a great way to know the Americas. If they write it, we will read. Those pieces are romantically nostalgic and wistful.

How I wish I could compose such paeans to place on the altar of the national pastime. Instead, after you read this, you may turn toward the window and say in Prufrockian fashion, “This is not it at all. This is not what we meant at all.” And all my high sentences that are a bit obtuse will make me realize I am, indeed, almost ridiculous. Truthfully, this piece may look fair for a brief moment but could well drift foul.

So what am I writing about? In a Joycean mood, about baseball, yes. About spring, yes. (About pedantry? Alas, yes.) Yes, I said. Yes. But it’s also about basketball. And choices. And redemption, of a sort. It is not a pishogue, if you know what that is. (OK, it means a magic spell. Just a strained allusion to appease the literati I offended earlier.)

Time to get down to some real rememberin’ and writin’. In 1973 I was a stately, plump freshman at St. Bonaventure University. That Franciscan institution was the only college I applied to and I did it because of Bob Lanier.

It was just a few years past the 1970 Final Four year and I wanted to go there to watch big-time college basketball.

But my first impression of Bona wasn’t auspicious. That autumn, when my parents delivered me to campus, we drove past a statue of St. Francis in front of a building on Olean’s State Street.

I panicked. “OMG! Please don’t tell me this tiny place is St. Bona’s!” It wasn’t. Whew! It was the now gone-and-torn-down St. Francis Hospital. But to return to my hoop dreams: Bona didn’t do so well on the court that year, or the next, etc.

But in the spring of 1977 Bona won the NIT title and to my dying day I will tell everyone that the NIT that year overshadowed Marquette’s NCAA hoops championship.

As friends and alums say, “Unfurl.”